"Gujarat Titans is the Titanic no iceberg comes in front of" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's side qualifying for the IPL 2022 final

Aakash Chopra has showered praise on the Gujarat Titans (GT) for becoming the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 final.

The Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets with three deliveries to spare in Tuesday's (May 24) Qualifier 1 encounter. The IPL newcomers will get to play the title decider at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While reviewing the GT-RR clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Gujarat Titans have become an all-conquering unit. He elaborated:

"They (GT) were the first team to qualify (for the playoffs), table-toppers in the league phase and the first team to reach the finals as well. They are absolutely stellar, aren't they? Whatever they do, they do that absolutely correctly. Gujarat Titans is the Titanic no iceberg comes in front of."

Speaking about the Titans' bowling effort in Tuesday's encounter, the cricketer-turned-commentator was all praise for Rashid Khan, saying:

"Despite Rajasthan scoring a total of 188, Rashid gave only 15 runs in his four overs. What a guy he is, he is from a different planet. Everyone is getting hit for 10-12 runs per over, he gave 15 runs in four overs, people are conceding that in one over these days."

Although Rashid went wicketless, he was extremely economical. Pandya was the only other GT bowler to concede less than 10 runs an over.

"Wriddhiman Saha came and went" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' chase

Wriddhiman Saha failed to open his account [[P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' chase, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they were dealt an early blow. He observed:

"Run chase could have been good if they had gotten off to a good start. Wriddhiman Saha came and went, Trent Boult was there in front of him. The ball was coming in and then it went out, he got cheated, was dismissed for zero in the first over."

The 44-year-old lauded Matthew Wade for rising to the occasion in a crucial game. Chopra explained:

"Matthew Wade was there with Shubman Gill. Matthew Wade has been an underperformer so far. But cometh the hour, cometh the man. They were crucial 35 runs, they did come off 30 balls, but two wickets didn't fall consecutively."

Chopra concluded by praising Hardik Pandya and David Miller for taking the Titans across the line.

"Shubman Gill was playing well but got run out. Then, first Hardik Pandya with Matthew Wade and when Wade got out, now what? Miller was playing cautiously at the start, Hardik Pandya was a bit aggressive to begin with. By the end, Hardik also scored 40 runs off 27 balls and David Miller was absolutely exceptional."

The Gujarat Titans needed 104 runs off 63 deliveries when Miller joined Pandya in the middle. The duo remained unseparated until the end as the Titans chased down the 189-run target with relative ease.

