“He looked like the old, vintage Virat” - Aakash Chopra on Kohli’s knock in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra praised Virat Kohli's breezy knock in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL 2022 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

Even though Bangalore eventually lost the contest at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai by five wickets, Kohli impressed with an unbeaten 41 off 29 deliveries. He struck one four and two sixes in his innings.

Sharing his views on the former RCB captain’s innings, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 41 off 29 and it was an interesting knock. He looked like the old, vintage Virat. He was striking the ball hard but was not looking to keep the strike.”

Kohli featured in a 118-run second-wicket stand with new skipper Faf du Plessis, who smashed 88 off 57 balls. Hailing the veteran South African over his splendid innings, Chopra stated:

“Faf du Plessis was let off by Shahrukh Khan early in his innings. He started slowly but once he got into his groove, there was no stopping him. His 88 was an amazing innings. After that, Dinesh Karthik came in and got the big hits as well to take RCB past 200.”

After Du Plessis was dismissed in the 18th over, Karthik walked in and blazed his way to an unbeaten 32 in 14 balls, whacking three fours and as many sixes.

“This team could trouble opponents” – Aakash Chopra impressed with PBKS

Despite posting a total in excess of 200, RCB still went down to PBKS by five wickets. According to Chopra, like in the match between Delhi and Mumbai, the 18th over again made the difference. He pointed out:

“Like in the DC vs MI game, the 18th over made the difference here too. Mohammed Siraj conceded 25 runs. He had claimed two wickets in two balls, but in the end went for 59 runs in his four overs. Eventually, PBKS won with an over and wickets in hand.”

Hailing Punjab for pulling off an incredible chase, Chopra also issued a warning to other teams and added:

“This team could trouble opponents. Kagiso Rabada will come in and so will Jonny Bairstow. This team will start looking even better.”

Chasing 206, PBKS got home in 19 overs as Odean Smith smashed an unbeaten 25 in only eight balls, striking three sixes.

