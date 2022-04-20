“He hits sixes or gets hit for sixes” - Aakash Chopra on PBKS’ ‘mystery’ all-rounder Odean Smith

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra is puzzled over what to make of Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) all-rounder Odean Smith’s performances in IPL 2022 so far. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the 25-year-old's returns are so confusing that it is difficult to figure out whether he is an asset or a liability to the Punjab franchise.

Having impressed with his big-hitting during the limited-overs series between the West Indies and India ahead of the auction in February, Smith was purchased by PBKS for ₹6 crore. He has featured in all of Punjab’s six matches this season, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 115.90. With his medium pace, he has claimed six wickets at an economy rate of just under 12.

Punjab, who are seventh in the standings with six points from as many matches, are set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 32 of the IPL at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (20 April). Speaking ahead of the clash, Chopra shared his views on Smith on his YouTube channel and said:

“Odean Smith is a big mystery for Punjab Kings. It is difficult to figure out whether to keep him in the team or not because one is not sure if he is doing well or badly. No one has got any idea what Odean Smith is bringing to the table. He is very expensive with the ball, but then also picks up four wickets. He hits sixes or gets hit for sixes.”

In Punjab’s previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Smith failed to get going with the bat in the death overs. He slammed one six, but was dismissed for 13 off 15 balls. On the bowling front, he sent down one over and conceded eight runs as SRH comfortably won by seven wickets.

“Bairstow not scoring runs is not okay” - Aakash Chopra on PBKS batter’s struggles

England batter Jonny Bairstow has made a disappointing start to his IPL 2022 campaign. In three matches for PBKS, he has registered scores of eight, 12 and 12.

Agreeing that the Englishman deserves another chance against Delhi on Wednesday, Chopra urged the franchise to bring Bhanuka Rajapaksa back if Bairstow fails again. The 44-year-old stated:

“Jonny Bairstow will have to score runs. Bairstow not scoring runs is not okay. This will be a very important match for him. If he doesn’t score against Delhi, PBKS might as well bring Bhanuka Rajapaksa back into the playing XI. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan should do well, no problems over there. Liam Livingstone is also in impressive form.”

Before being dropped from PBKS' playing XI, Rajapaksa smashed 83 runs in three matches at an excellent strike rate of 230.56.

