"I saw the old Rishabhpanti for the first time" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's knock for Delhi Capitals vs SRH in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rishabh Pant seemed to be coming close to his explosive best before he was dismissed in Thursday's (May 5) IPL 2022 match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Pant scored a 16-ball 26 before he played a Shreyas Gopal full toss onto his stumps. The Capitals went on to post a massive total of 207/3 on the board and eventually won the match by 21 runs.

Aakash Chopra reflected on the Delhi Capitals' batting effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel. While picking David Warner as the star performer of the match, he said the following about Pant's knock:

"Rishabh Pant was playing well and the way Rishabh Pant got out surprised a lot because he was hitting sixes against Shreyas Gopal and got out to a full toss, what luck. He looked a million dollars. I saw the old Rishabhpanti for the first time."

The former India cricketer lauded Rovman Powell for playing a belligerent knock after Kane Williamson gave him a life. Chopra elaborated:

"Then you think Lalit (Yadav) might come but Rovman Powell came and shone. Rovman showed the Caribbean flair. How well he hit, what sixes. Kane (Williamson) dropped a catch, Kane is not making runs and dropped a straightforward catch off Umran Malik's bowling when Rovman was on 18."

Powell smoked an unbeaten 67 off just 35 deliveries, a knock studded with three fours and six sixes. He strung together an unbroken 122-run partnership with Warner when the Delhi Capitals were in a slight spot of bother at a score of 85/3.

"A few big shots and then he gets out" - Aakash Chopra on Mitchell Marsh's knock for the Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Marsh hit a couple of boundaries during his innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the early part of the Delhi Capitals innings, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Mitchell Marsh has flattered to deceive in IPL 2022 thus far. He explained:

"When Mandeep got out there were some concerns, the ball was swinging a little. Warner was on one side and then came Mitchell Marsh. Mitchell Marsh played for a little while, hits a few big shots, but that is what is happening with him, a few big shots and then he gets out."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that the Delhi Capitals' win has made the race for the playoffs even more interesting. Chopra observed:

"Delhi has come to the fifth spot. The table is changing every day, RCB has gone up, when the match started Hyderabad was at No. 5, now Hyderabad has come down to No. 6 and Delhi has moved up to No. 5. There is going to be a traffic jam, the first two seem to be okay but there is a fight for the rest."

The Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants, who have 16 and 14 points respectively, are favored to reach the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals (12), Royal Challengers Bangalore (12), Delhi Capitals (10), Sunrisers Hyderabad (10) and Punjab Kings (10) are likely to fight it out for the other two knockout stage berths.

Edited by Sai Krishna