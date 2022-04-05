“Absolutely imperative that he gets back among the runs” - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli’s IPL 2022 form for RCB

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that it is extremely crucial for Virat Kohli to start scoring big runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. Admitting that these are still early days in the tournament, Chopra stated that the sooner the 33-year-old starts firing, the better for the franchise.

The former Bangalore captain looked to be in good touch in his first IPL 2022 outing, scoring an unbeaten 41 off 29 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He was dismissed for 12 off seven deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Analyzing Kohli's batting in the T20 league so far, Chopra asserted that the signs are good. He also pointed to the right-handed batter’s amazing record at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where RCB will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the game, the former India opener said:

“Virat is absolutely sensational when it comes to this ground. Can we get to see a lot of runs from his bat today? For RCB, it is absolutely imperative that he gets back among the runs.”

The former RCB skipper has smashed four half-centuries in 12 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium. When Bangalore met Rajasthan at the same venue last season, the former hammered the Royals by 10 wickets.

Kohli had scored an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls in that game, while Devdutt Padikkal, who will be in the RR camp on Tuesday, smashed an unbeaten 101 off 52 deliveries.

“Kohli has had a mixed kind of IPL so far” - Aakash Chopra

Analyzing the 33-year-old batter’s performance in the ongoing IPL so far, Chopra said:

"Kohli has had a very mixed kind of IPL so far. Again, let’s not judge. He played very well in the first match. In the second match also, he was looking impressive until he got out to good ball.”

Chopra added that, apart from the experienced batter, young RCB opener Anuj Rawat will also have to utilize his opportunities. Pointing out that Bangalore is not a franchise known for giving cricketers a long rope, the 44-year-old explained:

“RCB’s Anuj Rawat is a good player. But he hasn’t been able to transform potential into performance yet. Before RCB lose patience, Rawat must fire.”

Rawat, 22, scored 21 off 20 balls in RCB’s first match against PBKS, but was dismissed for a duck versus KKR.

