IPL 2022 auction: 2 reasons why Wanindu Hasaranga to RCB is a good move and 2 reasons why it isn't

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sparked a bidding war in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. He ended up being bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping ₹10.75 crore.

Hasaranga was part of the Bangalore squad for the second half of IPL 2021, albeit he played just one match.

However, he went on to shine in the 2021 T20 World Cup, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. In fact, he set a record for most wickets in a single edition of the tournament, with 16 scalps to his name.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Players Retained



Players Bought During The Auction



Here's how Players RetainedPlayers Bought During The AuctionHere's how @RCBTweets stack up for the upcoming #TATAIPL 2022 3⃣ Players Retained 👌1⃣9⃣ Players Bought During The Auction 👍Here's how @RCBTweets stack up for the upcoming #TATAIPL 2022 🔽 https://t.co/4jxr6SO9Cy

His showing in the T20 World Cup saw his stocks rise sharply, with his all-round abilities seen as of big value. Hence, the Bangalore-based franchise were happy to go the distance for him, opting to sign him as their prime spinner.

They even went for him over long-time star leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who ended up at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 auction.

The 24-year-old has picked up 115 wickets in 85 T20s, out of which 57 came in 35 matches for Sri Lanka.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



in the ICC list of Men’s T20I bowlers, Hasaranga’s versatility with the ball and his ability to wield the long handle down the order is a privilege any team would love to have. 🤩



#PlayBold #KnowYourChallenger #ClassOf2022 𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑 # in the ICC list of Men’s T20I bowlers, Hasaranga’s versatility with the ball and his ability to wield the long handle down the order is a privilege any team would love to have. 𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑 😎#3️⃣ in the ICC list of Men’s T20I bowlers, Hasaranga’s versatility with the ball and his ability to wield the long handle down the order is a privilege any team would love to have. 🔥🤩#PlayBold #KnowYourChallenger #ClassOf2022 https://t.co/rCAqljR0Hk

RCB also got left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed as a spinning all-rounder, while Mahipal Lomror can also roll his arm over.

While there is no doubt that Hasaranga is a valuable acquisition for any team, his price tag may raise questions.

We look at two reasons why Hasaranga is a good purchase for the franchise and two reasons why not.

2 Reasons why Hasaranga is a good buy:

#1 Hasaranga brings a wicket-taking option for RCB

The Sri Lanka leggie took a hat-trick against South Africa in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Wanindu Hasaranga is undoubtedly going to be RCB's biggest wicket threat in the middle overs. He was deadly with the ball for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, showcasing his wicket-taking prowess.

A hat-trick against South Africa when he removed Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Dwaine Pretorius was a great advert for his abilities.

He also has one of the most lethal googlies in the world right now, making him a threat against left-handers as well.

In Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj, RCB have two great powerplay bowlers. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel will chip in in the middle overs as well as serve the role of their prime death bowler.

The leggie will slot in very well as their biggest threat between overs 7 and 15.

He is, on potential, as good a player as the franchise could have hoped to get to replace a stalwart like Yuzvendra Chahal as their prime wicket-taker.

#2 Good batting option

Wanindu Hasaranga has shown that he can do a quality job with the bat, adding to the Bangalorean franchise's batting depth. The leg-spinner will be a great option at No. 7, with the ability to clear the ropes, but can also be moved up the order if needed as well.

He did a fine job of rescuing Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Group Stage match against Ireland with a knock of 71 off 47 deliveries after they were 8/3. In T20s, he has a strike rate of 136.73, making him a very handy bat.

It will also help the franchise that their other spinner, Shahbaz Ahmed, can also score some quick runs.

Now that we have looked at some of the pros of RCB shelling out ₹10.75 crore on the spin-bowling all-rounder, we will analyze some potential cons.

#1 Lack of IPL experience

Hasaranga has not yet played a lot of matches in the IPL. He has had just two games for Bangalore. He was expensive and did not return any wickets.

Of course, two games is not enough to judge a player by. But RCB have spent a big chunk of money on a player who has not proven himself in the tournament.

Several players have done well internationally, and in other domestic leagues like the Big Bash League, but not really shone in the IPL.

#2 Price tag pressure

Wanindu Hasaranga is no mug with the bat.

In his first full IPL season, Hasaranga will have the pressure of the big sum that RCB got him for.

Having got him as their lead spinner and for his batting abilities, RCB will have a lot of expectations from him, and it may weigh down on him.

There will also be a lot of pressure on him as he is replacing Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian leggie had starred for RCB for several years despite playing a majority of the matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The fact that Chahal went for much cheaper later in the auction may also leave RCB with some regret in hindsight.

Edited by Aditya Singh