IPL 2022 Auction: 3 former players SRH must reacquire 

Sunrisers Hyderabad may not have retained most of their prolific players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, but they will be keen to get some of them back when the mega auction gets underway next month.

Big names David Warner, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar were released ahead of the paddle war. The Hyderabad-based side, after a dismal IPL 2021, will look to reconstruct a squad that will help them finish better or even aim for their second title.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three former players the side must buy back.

#1 SRH must reacquire Jason Holder in the IPL 2022 auction

Hyderabad had a lifesaver in Jason Holder, who with both bat and ball proved to be a force after he replaced an injured Mitchell Marsh. The impact was felt as he picked up 31 wickets and scored 167 runs during his time with the franchise.

Holder will be one of the key names that SRH will be keen to splurge on as he brings in more than just performances on the field.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was one of the most dependable players for the Sunrisers in Hyderabad last season. The English gloveman played only half the season, scoring 248 runs from seven matches, but his innings were those that gave SRH a shot at closing out games.

He has played 28 IPL games so far and has racked up 1038 runs at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19. He will be a dependable opener who the Sunrisers can reacquire during the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 T Natarajan

The IPL 2020 ended on a high note for the Salem-born bowler, who made his ODI and T20I debuts during India's tour of Australia last year.

With 67 First-class, 19 List A and 50 T20 wickets, the 30-year old left-arm-seamer has the ability to consistently bowl yorkers at will and will be looked at as one of the players that SRH would want to regain the services of.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava