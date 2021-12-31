IPL 2022 auction: 3 franchises that could target Ambati Rayudu

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu spoke about the upcoming season. Rayudu had this to say (per NDTV Sports):

"My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK and us winning the IPL that year made it very special."

That said, it is still unclear whether Rayudu, an IPL veteran with 3916 runs from 175 matches, will be picked by the franchise again. CSK's middle-order batting mainstay averages 29.22 in the IPL and was one of their trump cards playing his part in their title-winning run in 2021.

However, there will be franchises keen to have Rayudu in their ranks. We take a look at three teams that will be keen to sign the batter.

#3 Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant — a young unit, and could look to add a seasoned campaigner in Rayudu to bolster their side's middle order. Rayudu's ability to drop anchor and play the long innings makes him a valuable asset for the side.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata will look for some experience in the middle. Rayudu, with his abilities as a wicketkeeper, can also be used in the place of Dinesh Karthik. The side had a brittle middle-order at the moment and can use the services of the veteran batter if they bag him in the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to welcome Rayudu into their fold as the side lacked a solid anchoring batter for much of the last season of the IPL. Like KKR, a delicate middle-order derailed SRH's IPL 2021 campaign and they will look to add a dependable batter to their unit during the IPL 2022 auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar