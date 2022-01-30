IPL 2022 Auction: 3 international pacers Lucknow Super Giants must target

The Lucknow Super Giants will be one of the franchises heading into the IPL 2022 Auction with the hope of building a solid seam setup. The side has KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi as their draft picks and head to Bangalore with INR 59 crore. With some of the existing franchises releasing some big names, they have a chance to bag some prize quicks.

One of the bigger challenges for Lucknow will be to build a solid pace unit that can win games for the franchise. Ahead of the upcoming mega auction, we take a look at the three pacers the new team must target.

#1 Trent Boult can be their pace spearhead and is a recommended buy in the IPL 2022 Auction

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult is one of the seamers who has been on the 'to-buy' list of most franchises. Should Lucknow fend off Mumbai, who will look to reacquire the swingman, Boult could be their spearhead.

He is reliable and has an uncanny knack for picking up wickets at regular intervals. He can also bowl at any stage of the game, be it the powerplay, the middle overs or the death overs.

Boult has 76 wickets in the IPL from 67 matches. He averages 26.09 with the ball and his subtle variations have seen him get the better of batters.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

The South African seamer was a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals bowling unit last season. However, he was overlooked in the retention for fellow country mate Anrich Nortje.

Kagiso Rabada, with his subtle variations and pace, can deceive the best of the best.

Rabada has 76 wickets to show from 50 IPL games at an average of 20.53 and an economy rate of 8.21. His ability to bowl tight overs at the start and at the death makes him a must-add seamer for Lucknow's bowling attack during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

The Aussie quick has been one of the international players who has seen some success in the IPL. He could be a smart buy for the Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Having previously played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Hazlewood comes into IPL 2022 with 12 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.93.

Edited by Aditya Singh