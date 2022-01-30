IPL 2022 Auction: 3 opening options for Kolkata Knight Riders to partner Venkatesh Iyer

With Shubman Gill all set to open for Ahmedabad, the IPL 2022 auction will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) look for a new opener to walk out with Venkatesh Iyer.

Iyer was a huge revelation for the side last season, and while he remains the first choice to open the innings, the franchise will look for a suitable opener — one who can play long innings and be explosive while at it.

Ahead of the incoming IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at the three openers the team can target.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan will be a smart buy in the IPL 2022 auction

One of the most experienced campaigners in the IPL, Shikhar Dhawan has been a reliable and explosive batter for the Delhi Capitals. He will be eager to prove a point after not being retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

In IPL 2021, Dhawan played 16 matches in which he scored 587 runs at an average of just above 39. His overall numbers have seen him stack up 5783 runs from 192 IPL games at an average of 34.63 and a strike rate of 126.63.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was one of the most dependable players for the Sunrisers in Hyderabad last season. The English gloveman played only half the season, scoring 248 runs from seven matches.

Bairstow has played 28 IPL games so far and has racked up 1038 runs at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19. He will be a dependable opener who can get KKR off to breezy starts with Iyer.

#3 David Warner

Potential skipper for any of the franchises that he's lapped up by, David Warner has been one of the most prolific scorers in the IPL and will be a cinch to open with Iyer for the Kolkata Knight Riders if bought at the IPL 2022 auction.

Also Read Article Continues below

Warner has 5449 runs from 150 IPL matches at an average of 41.6 and a strike rate of 137.97. The dual-left combo can work in Kolkata's favor.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava