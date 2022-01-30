IPL 2022 Auction: 3 international spinners Rajasthan Royals must target

The Rajasthan Royals retained three batters ahead of the IPL 2022 auction and will have to rebuild their entire bowling department. With INR 62 Cr remaining in their purse, the side has a chance to acquire some tweakers who can change the course of the game in the middle overs.

Quite a few big names are up for grabs in the spinners section and Rajasthan will see if they can splurge on some of the players who have been proven matchwinners.

Ahead of the all-important auction, we take a look at the three spinners Rajasthan Royals must break the bank for.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin must be on Rajasthan's 'to-buy' list at the IPL 2022 Auction

A versatile and veteran game-changer for well over a decade in the IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin will be one of the spinners raking in the big bucks during the IPL 2022 Auction. Rajasthan must target the tweaker who is reliable and has a knack for picking up wickets.

Ashwin has played 167 IPL games so far. He has bagged 145 wickets at an average of 27.8 and an economy rate of 6.91. These are staggering numbers that show his skills and experience in the premier T20 tournament.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

It was a bit of a surprise that Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Mohammed Siraj ahead of the IPL 2022 auction when spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the choices after retaining Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

While Chahal might have had an average IPL 2021 by his own admission, he was an integral part of the side. The tweaker has been part of the RCB ranks since 2014 and has been an integral player in the side, picking up 139 wickets at an average of 22.28.

Should Rajasthan bag him, they have a solid shot at being winners in the mid-overs battle with Chahal spinning a web around the batters.

#3 Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner has played six IPL matches so far, but has been clinical with the ball - an economy rate of just seven. This, coupled with his game IQ and athleticism make him a valuable asset for the franchise.

Santner can bat and that just adds to every reason why he can be brought in for a steal during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Also Read Article Continues below

Plus, he's spent time with a side like CSK that's won the IPL and will know a thing or two about how to peg the big names on the backfoot when he faces-off against them.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava