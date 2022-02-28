IPL 2022 Auction: 3 KKR players unlikely to get a game

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is one of the four teams to have utilized the maximum quota of 25 players. It's evident that the team is keeping its options open with regard to playing XI.

The four retained players - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakravarthy - seem to have earned a solid spot in the squad. What remains to be seen is how KKR shapes up the rest of the team.

On that note, let’s take a quick look at players who may not get a game this season.

#1 Umesh Yadav

Despite having a brilliant bowling career to lean on, Vidarbha pacer's performances have dwindled over the last few seasons. While he was a no-show in 2021, the year before, Umesh Yadav bowled all of seven overs in two games conceding 83 runs.

Having said, Kolkata may want to bring the 34-year-old into the mix to see how his pace works. His explosiveness and experience may prove to be a lethal combination for the team.

#2 Rinku Singh might not suit up for KKR in IPL 2022

The left-handed batsman may have been a part of KKR since 2018, but has played only 8 innings. However, Singh has an explosive strike rate of 100+ in most matches, which means if given solid back-to-back games, he should fire.

His best score of 30 came from batting at No. 6 with an average of 12.67 - a figure worth considering.

#3 Baba Indrajith

Baba Indrajith might be on head coach Brendon McCullum's radar after the fiery 127 against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

But what remains to be seen is if that knock alone is enough for the all-rounder to earn a match or two in the cash-rich league. The TN batter comes in with all the necessary skills needed for the format, but a crowded middle order makes it difficult for him to get a shot.

