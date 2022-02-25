IPL 2022 Auction: 3 LSG players who will need to have a solid season

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were one of the teams that didn't back down from paddle battles during the IPL 2022 Auction. It's safe to say that they are one of the more well-rounded teams as they gear up for their maiden IPL season.

The KL Rahul-led side has 21 players on their roster and includes some big names such as Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, and Jason Holder. That said, the side also contains some Team India hopefuls who will be keen to don the national colors again.

Ahead of the start of the marquee tournament, we take a look at the three players in the LSG ranks who will look to make the most of their opportunity in IPL 2022.

#1 LSG batting mainstay Manish Pandey will look for a comeback into Team India

Manish Pandey has been part of five IPL franchises so far. But, for all the talent and skill at his disposal, the Karnataka batter has somehow fallen short of expectations. Although he was one of the few bright spots for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 season, he was not retained by that franchise.

Lucknow was eager to bag the hard-hitting batter and acquired him for ₹4.60 cr. Pandey will almost certainly be their designated No.3. He will look to have the sort of tournament that could put him back in contention for a Team India berth. However, the field of contenders is already crowded.

3560 runs from 157 IPL games, at an average of 30.69 and a strike rate of 121.83, shows that he has the ability to play long innings while also finding the rope regularly.

Pandey's last T20I for India was against Australia in 2020. He now has a chance to mount a comeback should he play some stellar innings for LSG.

#2 Krunal Pandya seeks to be a solid bowling all-rounder

Like Pandey, Krunal Pandya waded his way into the Indian team only to be left out after his last T20I in 2021. The Baroda all-rounder is one of the more prominent and experienced players for LSG with 1143 runs and 51 wickets from 84 games.

A good IPL for Pandya will help him make a strong case for the upcoming T20I World Cup. He will be a part of the spin department for the Super Giants with Ravi Bishnoi and Krishnappa Gowtham amongst the ranks as well.

#3 Avesh Khan wants to cement his reputation as dependable seamer

Avesh Khan had an impressive season with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He picked up 24 wickets from 16 games at an average of 18.75 and an economy rate of 7.37.

Khan had a forgettable T20I debut against the West Indies earlier this month. He leaked 42 runs from his four overs. However, the seamer will look at that game as part of the learning curve and will hope to have another impactful season in 2022.

