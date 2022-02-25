IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian all-rounders of LSG to watch out for

Such has been the structure of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), according to their coach Andy Flower, that they're built to play attacking cricket. A quick look at the squad suggests the same when they take the field in IPL 2022.

The think-tank has constructed a 21-player roster and has placed immense faith in their all-rounders to deliver. Prior to the auction, they picked up Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and later followed it up by getting the services of Jason Holder.

LSG applied the same formula when acquiring the Indian players as well. Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya are some of the all-rounders who will be a crucial part of their middle and lower order.

Ahead of the start of the marquee tournament, here's a look at three Indian all-rounders to watch out for when LSG begin their IPL 2022 campaign.

#1 Deepak Hooda will be one of LSG's all-rounders to watch out for

The way Deepak Hooda clobbered 64 off only 28 balls against the Rajasthan Royals remains one of the distinct images from last season.

However, Hooda went off-color soon after and ended up having a relatively quiet series. That said, Hooda comes in as an attacking batter and is also a formidable tweaker with his off-breaks.

Set to play a key role for LSG in the middle order, Hooda will look to be amongst the runs and wickets for the side.

#2 Krishnappa Gowtham

The Karnataka bowling all-rounder's stock took a serious hit after he was picked up for just ₹90 lakh when compared to the staggering ₹9.25 cr that he was bagged for by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021.

Despite being a costly buy, Krishnappa Gowtham did not play a single game for the franchise. That will perhaps be one of the motivating factors for him to do well in this edition.

Gowtham has played 24 games and has 16 wickets to show for. He was a part of the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings prior to joining MS Dhoni's side.

#3 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is another handy lower-order batter and a sharp spinner who can be counted on for quick runs and important breakthroughs. Krunal will be one of the players looked at to shepherd the lower order and finish games for LSG.

The Ahmedabad all-rounder has stacked 1143 runs at a strike rate of 138.55 in his six seasons for the Mumbai Indians, while also picking up 51 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. A good season with the Super Giants could also put him in contention for a spot in the international side.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee