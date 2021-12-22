IPL 2022 Auction: 3 mistakes RCB have done in the past

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remain one of only three teams to have played every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) without tasting glory.

With a decorated fanbase and superstars galore over the years, RCB have promised in patches, but have flattered to deceive overall. Needless to say, the franchise will be keen to buck that trend come IPL 2022.

RCB have retained Kohli, Maxwell and Siraj ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

The IPL 2022 Auction will see RCB set out to build on their existing core of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. The trio were retained ahead of the mega auction for a sum total of ₹33 crore.

However, RCB have paid heavily for some tactical errors made at the auction table in the past. They simply cannot afford to repeat some of those mistakes this time out.

On that note, let's take a look at three such mistakes that RCB have made over the years at auctions.

#3 Wrong choice of bowling options

RCB have always been a batting-heavy unit, with bowling being their Achilles' heel. Playing the majority of their games at the batting-friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium didn't aid the team's cause either. The issue was further compounded by some wrong choices made at the auctions.

England bolter Tymal Mills has created ripples across the globe in the T20 format and this prompted RCB into shelling out INR 12 crore for his services in the IPL 2017 Auction.

One such choice was the hefty sum paid to bring in English left-arm quick Tymal Mills at the IPL 2017 Auction. RCB shelled out a whopping ₹12 crore to secure Mills' services, with Mitchell Starc parting ways with the franchise on the eve of the auction.

While Mills has made a name for himself in the T20 format, he wasn't quite the bowling leader that RCB were in need of back then in 2017.

Splurging on Tymal Mills left the RCB with minimal funds to bring in a couple of experienced bowlers who could have rounded off their attack. The likes of Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile, both of whom were capable of leading a bowling attack, were not considered by the RCB. Mills, meanwhile, failed to make the kind of impact he was expected to in IPL 2017.

RCB will have to be a lot more prudent at the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction to avoid damaging their purse with a similar bid. Constructing a well-rounded bowling unit capable of defending scores at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be crucial for the next three-year IPL cycle.

#2 Lack of versatile all-rounders

Another area where the RCB have struggled in recent years has been the lack of quality all-rounders. Game-changing, multi-dimensional players are worth their weight in gold. And since Jacques Kallis left the franchise in 2010, RCB have lacked that kind of quality in their ranks.

Although the RCB did make it to the IPL 2011 final, it was largely down to Chris Gayle carrying the team on his shoulders. The balance of the side was fairly lopsided, leaving them thin on game-changers with the bat and ball in crunch moments. As a result, the RCB failed to make it to the playoffs in subsequent editions.

Shane Watson was one of the few complete all-rounders to have represented RCB, but even he couldn't leave a mark on the team.

The RCB did correct the narrative with the acquisition of Shane Watson ahead of the 2016 season. Despite delivering initially, the Australian failed to leave the kind of mark he was expected to as RCB once again lost in the final.

Come the IPL 2022 Auction, RCB will do well to acquire a couple of game-changing all-rounders for the next cycle. Expect the team to go all out for the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran and Jason Holder in a bid to bolster their side with the requisite balance.

#1 RCB have built batting-heavy teams in the past

RCB shelled out a whopping INR 14 crore to acquire the services of Yuvraj Singh in 2014.

Over the years, the RCB have boasted one of the most intimidating batting line-ups. Any team having Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the playing XI for seven seasons would be a force to be reckoned with. But RCB ended up putting all of their eggs in one basket.

Take for instance the IPL 2014 Auction. Despite retaining the aforementioned trio, RCB still broke the bank for Yuvraj Singh. The acquisition cost them ₹14 crore, leaving them with very little to spend on other players. With no world-beating all-rounder or world-class bowling attack at their disposal, RCB were bound to struggle and that is exactly what transpired.

The following year saw RCB let go of Yuvraj, but they gunned hard for Dinesh Karthik, shelling out ₹10.5 crore for his services. Karthik, too, couldn't make an impact and while the RCB made it to the playoffs that season, they couldn't go on to clinch the title.

Dinesh Karthik was a big-ticket buy by RCB in the IPL 2015 Auction, with the team shelling out INR 10.5 crore.

With Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell at their disposal already, the RCB have two batting superstars in their ranks ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. They would now do well to pick players who can fill specific roles. Finding the right balance will be key, and for that reason, RCB cannot afford to go heavy on batting alone again at the IPL 2022 Auction.

