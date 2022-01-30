IPL 2022 Auction: 3 openers who can partner Rohit Sharma at the top

With Quinton de Kock not retained, the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction will see the Mumbai Indians hunt for a new opening partner to walk out and take guard with Rohit Sharma.

The side has seen some opening combination changes over the course of the last few seasons and this edition can see them pick some prized names at the auction.

Ahead of the paddle battle in Bangalore next month, we take a look at three potential names who could serve as openers with Sharma.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal can be MI's new opener after being picked up in the IPL 2022 Auction

Devdutt Padikkal is among the most talented young Indian batters and has already shown what he is capable of in the two seasons he has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

Padikkal was named the emerging player for his impressive IPL debut in the 2020 season. He hammered 473 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 124.8, crossing the half-century mark as many as five times.

The subsequent edition saw him notch up 411 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 125.3.

Mumbai can benefit from the left-right combination and Padikkal can find the big shots while Rohit can settle down to play the long innings.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf has played 100 IPL games, notching up 2935 runs at an average of 39.94 and a strike rate of 131.08. He was incredible with the bat in CSK's winning title run, scoring 633 runs from 16 matches with six fifties, the most in his IPL career so far to show.

Plus, his gun fielding has been another outstanding trait and will be a boon for the side when they take the field. This is all the more a reason to bag du Plessis in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Much of Delhi Capitals' successful campaigns depended on the start provided by Shikhar Dhawan and a young Prithvi Shaw. The duo would often get Delhi off to breezy starts.

With 5783 runs from 192 IPL games at an average of 34.63 and a strike rate of 126.63, he is a veteran of the marquee tournament. Mumbai can benefit from having someone of his experience and stature in the side if they acquire him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Plus, he and Sharma have opened for India in the past. Time to rekindle the chemistry?

Edited by Arjun Panchadar