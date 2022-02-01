IPL 2022 Auction: 3 opening choices for Chennai Super Kings and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was one of the surprise retentions by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The Maharashtra batter was in terrific form in IPL 2021 notching up 635 runs from 16 IPL matches at an average of 45.35 and a strike rate of 132.12.

With his regular partner Faf du Plessis not retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, the team will look for a new opener. Here's a look at the options they have at their disposal.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan can be a solid opener with Gaikwad if bought in the IPL 2022 Auction

Much of Delhi Capitals' successful campaigns depended on the wonderful start by Shikhar Dhawan. He showed his penchant for runs even in the recently-concluded tour against South Africa.

With 5783 runs from 192 IPL games at an average of 34.63 and a strike rate of 126.63, he is a veteran of the marquee tournament. CSK will benefit from his experience and skill if he's picked up by the side at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was one of the most dependable players for the Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. The English gloveman played only half the season, scoring 248 runs from seven matches, but is impact was immediate.

Bairstow has played 28 IPL games so far and has notched up 1038 runs at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19.

#3 Chris Lynn

Odd choice? Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and the muscled-allrounder all have one thing in common — crisp hitting.

With CSK not retaining the former SA skipper, Lynn could fill the void if Chennai buys him during the IPL 2022 auction. Lynn could perhaps be the player that can get them off to a breezy start while Ruturaj Gaikwad can keep the scoreboard ticking.

