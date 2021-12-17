3 overseas all-rounders MI will target in IPL 2022 auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the most successful side in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning a record five titles. Three of them have come in the last five years.

It is no surprise, then, that they will face their toughest rebuilding job at the IPL 2022 auction.

What made MI tick over the year was their strong core, but the rules for IPL auction 2022 meant they could retain only four players.

They chose to keep hold of their captain Rohit Sharma, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

MI have relied heavily on all-rounders in the past. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya earlier played in tandem with Pollard to form the bulk of their much celebrated middle order.

While they managed to keep Pollard, they will likely be looking for at least two more all-rounders for their playing XI. They might even look for more to strengthen their bench.

Mumbai Indians will have Rs 48 crore to play with come the IPL 2022 auction and they are expected to spend big in the all-rounders department.

While Pollard is mostly the sole overseas all-rounder, they may change strategy to buy Indian players for other roles. This could include the opening slot that earlier went to the South African Quinton de Kock. MI might now look to invest in foreign talent for their all-rounder requirements.

Here are three overseas all-rounders MI may target in the IPL 2022 auction:

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes will be in high demand in the IPL 2022 auction.

Ben Stokes is likely to be the most sought after overseas all-rounder in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Mumbai Indians have good reason to go all out for him.

Stokes ticks most boxes and can bat either in the middle order or even as an opener.

MI played Quinton de Kock as their opener for the last few years. If they are unable to get him back, Stokes can fill in as a left-handed opener to complement Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

If not, he can just as easily slot in at No.4 or No.5.

His bowling, of course, is an asset as well and he can be a good option as a middle overs enforcer or in the death. Moreover, he is one of the best fielders in world cricket currently.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga shone for Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Wanindu Hasaranga looks set to be the next bonafide T20 superstar from Sri Lanka after his stunning display at the 2021 T20 World Cup. For him to follow in compatriot Lasith Malinga's footsteps would be a great next step in his career.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene is familiar with the 24-year-old and he makes sense as a long-term target.

Hasaranga picked up a record 16 wickets in the T20 World Cup, the most by any player in one edition of the event. He also played some handy knocks with the bat. This includes an unbeaten 71 off 47 deliveries that helped rescue Sri Lanka after a collapse against Ireland.

Armed with a lethal googly, Hasaranga can help MI with crucial wickets in the middle overs.

He is also potent with the bat and will add firepower lower down the order for the five-time champions.

#3 Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been released by CSK ahead of IPL 2022.

Dynamic England all-rounder Sam Curran could be on the Mumbai Indians' radar, having been released by Chennai Super Kings.

While he can prove to be expensive at times with the ball, the 23-year-old has a knack of providing key breakthroughs with the ball. He also has a strike rate of 149.77 in the IPL and has impressed for CSK in his three years there.

Curran has mostly played as a finisher with the bat. But he can also be used as a pinch-hitter higher up the order to utilize his big-hitting abilities.

Edited by Aditya Singh