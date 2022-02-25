IPL 2022 Auction: 3 overseas LSG players to watch out for

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be one of the teams pleased with the way their IPL 2022 Auction unfolded. The new franchise picked up 21 players at the mega event held earlier this month and was the only team to completely exhaust their purse.

What the side did the best was bolster itself with a formidable top order. The franchise also picked up two quality all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, with the latter being their second-highest-paid player for ₹8.75 cr.

Billed as one of the sides that's capable of going the distance in their maiden IPL stint, Lucknow will expect their promising international imports to pull their weight. On that note, here's a look at the three overseas LSG players to watch out for in IPL 2022:

#1 Jason Holder will be LSG's trump card in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a miracle man in Jason Holder, who with both the bat and the ball proved to be a force after he replaced an injured Mitchell Marsh. The impact was felt as he picked up 31 wickets and scored 167 runs during his time with the franchise.

With LSG, he will be tasked with playing a key role in the middle. The Caribbean player will also have the responsibility of setting up or finishing games with the likes of Marcus Stoinis or any of the top three batters.

Holder's advantage to bat as a floater and send down four tight overs makes him one of the players to watch out for.

#2 Mark Wood

Mark Wood may have played just one game for the Chennai Super Kings and carted around the park, but his exploits for England were good enough for LSG to trust him.

Wood will be one of the four international players who will suit up for the franchise. It remains to be seen how he channels his pace and length to get the better of the batters.

Wood has played 19 T20Is for England, picking up 26 wickets at an average of 24.08. Only time will tell if his IPL numbers will be just as good.

#3 Quinton de Kock

LSG fended off competition from the Delhi Capitals, the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians (MI) to acquire the South African for ₹6.75 crore.

De Kock's ability to accelerate at any point in the innings and play deep makes him the perfect opener alongside KL Rahul.

The 29-year-old has also racked up 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 130. Plus, he's a safe bet behind the stumps.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee