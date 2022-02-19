IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players RCB may try at No.3

One of the issues for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 was the absence of a solid No.3 batter. KS Bharat ensured that he was the man for the role when he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The Andhra wicketkeeper-batter racked up 191 runs from seven innings at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 122.44. He had a fifty to show for that included a majestic last-ball six, dragging RCB to a win against Delhi.

However, with the batter no longer a part of the new-look Bangalore setup, the side will look at some of the options they have in the 22-member squad. Ahead of the start of the new edition, we look at three options they may try at No.3

#1 Can Mahipal Lomror be RCB's No.3 in IPL 2022?

Although he was previously used as No.5 in the IPL, Mahipal Lomror has the skill and temperament to bat at No.3. He played just four matches in 2021 and scored 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 128.76.

Considering RCB may open with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, it looks like a left-hander would make the cut, bringing in the right-left dynamic.

#2 Anuj Rawat is one of the frontrunners to take the slot

The gloveman was part of the Rajasthan Royals unit, but had a rather forgettable IPL, bagging a duck in one innings and not batting in the other.

He may not be the wicketkeeper for the Bangalore-based side in IPL 2022, but like Rajat Patidar, he will surely get a few games to make his mark, primarily due to his ability to rotate the strike regularly and find the odd boundary.

#3 Are we looking Virat Kohli bat at No.3 again?

In the absence of Devdutt Padikkal, RCB might look at using either of the aforementioned players to open the innings with du Plessis. This would mean Kohli would bat at No.3 — a spot he's seen stupendous success in.

Kohli has amassed 2696 runs from 85 innings, batting at No.3. His average of 36.93 and strike rate of 123.84 is the second-best figure after he switched up the slot as an opener for the franchise.

Lomror or Rawat at the top with the former South African skipper would mean giving the license to tee off and slam as many runs as they can in the powerplay, giving Kohli a chance to build from the start.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava