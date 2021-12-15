IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who could return to MI after a gap of more than 5 years

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

The Mumbai-based franchise had to release a majority of its star players because of mega auction rules. MI had to let go of match-winners like Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn and others from their squad ahead of the auction.

While the Mumbai-based franchise will try to sign most of its released stars, it is highly unlikely that MI will be able to form the exact squad once again. Since the chances of re-signing all of their IPL 2021 stars are low, MI may consider signing some of their former players.

On that note, we will look at three players who could return to the Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 Auction after a gap of more than five years.

#1 Dwayne Bravo - Played last match for MI in IPL 2010

Dwayne Bravo played for the Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL season

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Bravo was a game-changer for CSK, and it should not be a surprise if the Super Kings target him at the auction.

But Chennai could receive stiff competition from Mumbai Indians, who will look to sign their former star after a decade. Bravo made his IPL debut for MI in 2008 and played three seasons for the franchise.

One of the main reasons why MI may look to hire Bravo is that the all-rounder has an excellent record at the Wankhede Stadium. He has played 16 games at the venue, scoring 187 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 150+. Bravo has scalped 21 wickets in Mumbai, with his best figures being 3/40.

Considering his record at MI's home venue, Bravo could earn a deal from Mumbai at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal - Played his last match for MI in IPL 2013

Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut as part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2013 season. It was his only appearance for MI in the IPL. After that season, Chahal moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal has fantastic numbers on batting-friendly pitches. The wicket at the Wankhede Stadium produces high-scoring encounters like M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

MI may go after Chahal at the mega auction because of his ability to take wickets and keep a check on the run-flow even on flat decks.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - Played last match for MI in IPL 2010

Shikhar Dhawan started his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals in 2008 before switching to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2009. Dhawan played a couple of seasons for MI and finished as runner-up with the squad in 2010.

The southpaw has been released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2022 Auction. It will be interesting to see if the Mumbai-based franchise shows interest in Dhawan's services again.

Dhawan is one of the most experienced names present on the released players' list. Since he has had great partnerships with MI captain Rohit Sharma in international cricket, it should not be a surprise if MI bid for Dhawan at the mega auction.

