IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who could return to RCB after a gap of more than 5 years

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained three players — Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj in the Indian section & Glenn Maxwell in the overseas section — ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

The RCB have been one of the unluckiest teams in the history of the league. Despite signing some of the biggest names in world cricket, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been unable to win the IPL trophy even once.

A new era will begin for the RCB in 2022 because Virat Kohli will no longer be the captain. The three-time IPL finalists need a new skipper ahead of the auction. They also need many players to fill the vacant spots in the team.

Perhaps RCB could consider signing some of their former players at the mega auction. On that note, we will look at the three players who could return to the RCB after a gap of five or more years.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Played last match for RCB in 2009

Not many fans would know that Royal Challengers Bangalore was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first IPL team. He did not play a single match for the Bangalore-based franchise in the IPL but represented them in the Champions League T20 2009.

At the CLT20 2009, Bhuvneshwar played for the RCB in a league match against the Delhi Capitals, where he returned with figures of 0/31. Kumar then moved to the Pune Warriors in 2011 before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014.

The right-arm pacer played for SRH from 2014 to 2021, scalping 118 wickets in 101 matches. But SRH did not retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Since Bhuvneshwar now has a ton of experience under his belt, RCB could consider buying him at the mega auction.

#2 Eoin Morgan - Played last match for RCB in IPL 2010

Kolkata Knight Riders released their IPL 2021 skipper Eoin Morgan ahead of the mega auction. Although Morgan led the team to a runner-up finish, the team management retained Andre Russell and Sunil Narine ahead of him.

Morgan is a fantastic leader, but his batting numbers have declined gradually. He has not been at his best in 2021 so far, but many fans feel it is just a matter of time before the southpaw returns to his old form.

Royal Challengers Bangalore was Morgan's first IPL team in the 2010 season and he even played a few matches for them that year. Since the RCB need a skipper this season, they could opt for their former star's services.

#3 Dinesh Karthik - Played last match for RCB in IPL 2015

With AB de Villiers having retired and KS Bharat having been released, Royal Challengers Bangalore do not have a wicket-keeper in their squad as of now. The Bangalore-based franchise needs a gloveman, and it could consider its former player Dinesh Karthik for that role.

Karthik was a part of the RCB in IPL 2015. While he did not perform well that season, the RCB could consider signing him because of his experience and finishing skills.

For the record, the veteran wicket-keeper has played 213 IPL matches, and has 4,046 runs, 115 catches and 32 stumpings to his name. He could even be a captaincy candidate.

