IPL 2022 auction: 3 potential openers for Delhi Capitals

With Shikhar Dhawan entering the IPL 2022 auction, the Delhi Capitals will look for a suitable opener to partner Prithvi Shaw. The young Mumbai batter was retained along with Axar Patel, Risabh Pant, and Anrich Nortje.

Delhi has enjoyed a good run in the last two IPL editions, finishing in the playoffs, but not managing to win the title. This time around, they will hope to clinch the coveted trophy.

Much of their success was due to the solid opening partnerships they had. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at the three opening options for Delhi.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw were key to getting Delhi off to great starts in IPL 2021, especially in the powerplay overs. With the right-left combo working for the side, they will be eager to get the southpaw back in their fold.

Dhawan scored 587 runs from 16 matches in the IPL in 2021, making his case to return to the side at the IPL 2022 auction for an extended stint with the Delhi Capitals.

#2 Devdutt Padikkal

Like Dhawan, Padikkal will be seen as the left-handed batter that could partner Shaw at the top. He is also at the perfect age where can be groomed into one of the side's long-term openers along with the Mumbai batter.

Padikkal has been one of the more successful openers in the tournament, scoring 884 runs from 29 IPL games at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 125.04. The Karnataka batter was a regular opener alongside former skipper Virat Kohli for RCB.

#1 Ishan Kishan

The youngster is another southpaw and wicketkeeper who can be an explosive opening option for Delhi. Kishan has also played for a franchise like Mumbai that's seen staggering success in the IPL.

Kishan has 1452 IPL runs from 61 games at an average of 28.47 and a strike rate of 136.34.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar