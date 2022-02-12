IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why CSK were justified in spending big on Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar was one of the biggest purchases on Day 1 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru. The all-rounder sparked a bidding war involving multiple franchises before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got their man for a whopping INR 14 crore.

Chahar was expected to garner interest from several teams but few could've predicted that such an astronomical amount would be on the cards. Despite a few concerns regarding his versatility in the T20 format, CSK would've been happy with their new signing.

Here are three reasons why CSK were justified in spending big on Deepak Chahar.

#3 Loyalty means everything to CSK

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

If it wasn't evident from the manner in which CSK have approached IPL auctions over the years, this year's mega auction has left no doubt whatsoever. The Men in Yellow back their players to the hilt and go to any extent to ensure that their core remains intact.

Apart from Chahar, CSK re-signed Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo. They also attempted to go after other former players like Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur.

Loyalty means everything to CSK, and having a player who has played for them since their comeback to the IPL would hold great significance to the franchise. Chahar has the trust of captain MS Dhoni and the team management, and he will be keen on repaying the faith shown in him.

#2 Deepak Chahar is a massive asset with the new ball

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Deepak Chahar may not be a complete T20 fast bowler since he hasn't proven himself to be a reliable death-overs option. However, few pacers are more effective with the new ball.

Chahar had two bursts of new-ball prowess that almost single-handedly won CSK games in IPL 2021. He first ripped through the Punjab Kings top order, claiming the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda. Two games later, the 29-year-old sent back Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine in a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chahar has also been a regular wicket-taker in the limited opportunities he has got for India at the international level. A lethal powerplay bowler who often provides breakthroughs at the most important stage of a T20 innings, he could be a genuine match-winner for CSK in the near future.

#1 Deepak Chahar is on his way to becoming a true all-rounder

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

Deepak Chahar has scored only 79 runs in his IPL career with a highest score of 39, but those numbers are pretty misleading. He has worked on his batting with dedication over the last few years and is well on his way to becoming a genuine all-rounder who can contribute in both departments.

Chahar registered a superb fifty for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka last year and followed it up with another half-century against South Africa. Even as recently as the third ODI against West Indies, he played a crucial 38-run knock that helped the Men in Blue complete a clean sweep.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chahar's spin hitting, in particular, has turned eyeballs of late. Although he has some work to do before he can bat in the top seven, CSK have a batter with immense potential on their hands.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Can Deepak Chahar lead the CSK pace attack in IPL 2022? Yes No 14 votes so far