IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik should bat at No. 3 for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, confirmed that Dinesh Karthik would bat at No. 6 for stability and late-innings flourish. However, there are multiple reasons why he could also be their No. 3 during the tournament.

Karthik has been one of the players to have been part of the marquee competition since its inception. The Tamil Nadu batter has aggregated 4046 runs from 213 games at an average of 25.77 and a strike rate of 129.72.

Much of his runs come from batting anywhere between No. 3 and 6. This article attempts to make a case for why the wicketkeeper-batter is a good choice to bat at No. 3

#1 Dinesh Karthik has seen success batting at No. 3 in IPL

Batting at No. 3, Karthik has racked up 745 runs at an average of 26.61 and a strike rate of 129.61. His breakout performance came in 2013 when he smacked 510 runs from 19 innings in Mumbai's championship run.

Karthik's later years saw him toggle between No. 4 and No. 6. But he can still bring in the same stability he did in the lower order even while batting at No. 3

#2 An anchor if RCB's formidable openers fail

Ideally, both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will be expected to play through the innings. However, should one or both of them fail to do so, Karthik could be one of the players to drop anchor if he plays at no. 3.

This would help in playing a more sedate role in setting up a platform for the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga. They can then tee-off in the final stages of the innings.

Not alien to big hitting himself, a settled Karthik could prove to be more dangerous at the death as well.

#3 Solid top order further bostered by his busy style

Karthik is known for keeping the scoreboard ticking with his busy style of play. RCB can count on him to play through the innings and stitch valuable partnerships. His skill at switching gears just adds as an advantage.

He also has a great ability to shepherd the lower order if the rest of the big names fail. Hence, Karthik would be the ideal candidate to bat at No. 3 for RCB.

