IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Faf du Plessis fits perfectly with RCB

After beating the Delhi Capitals in an intense bidding war at the IPL 2022 Auction, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bagged former South African skipper and CSK superstar, Faf du Plessis.

Their first acquisition for ₹7 crore is something the think-tank looked mighty pleased with. They now have their opening combination in place with the 37-year-old all set to open with Virat Kohli.

While Bangalore may have lost a right-left combination in Devdutt Padikkal, what Du Plessis brings to the table is more than just explosive and fluent batsmanship at the top.

While some of their acquisitions might be questionable, they didn't err with Du Plessis. Here are three reasons why the former Proteas man is a perfect fit with the Challengers.

#1 Faf du Plessis can lead RCB in IPL 2022

Tipped as Kohli's successor to lead RCB, Faf du Plessis comes in with a wealth of experience having led his country. In his conversations with Revsports earlier this week, the opener felt leadership came naturally to him.

"I’ve been lucky enough to play under some great leaders as well. But I haven’t had any conversations regarding that, so it has pretty much just been a thought.

“And whether I’m captain or not, there’s always an element of what I bring to the table, which is that leadership and experience on the field. Even when MS was the captain, I’d be up in his ear pretty much the whole time and try and add value as much as I can,” Faf said.

While there hasn't been any concrete developments from the RCB camp announcing Du Plessis as their captain, what they will know is that the leadership group is sorted for the side.

#2 Dependable batter at the top

Faf du Plessis was incredible with the bat in CSK's title-winning run, scoring 633 runs from 16 matches, including six fifties, the most in his IPL career so far. His IPL career has seen him stack up 2932 runs from 93 innings at a strike rate of 132.

With a partner in Kohli, who has quite the record as an opener himself (2750 runs from 76 innings at an average of 43.65), the two are a deadly opening combination with both capable of batting through the innings.

#3 A good fielder at any position on the field

Apart from playing swashbuckling innings, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis have had one thing in common while playing for SA and RCB — they were the safest pair of hands on the field.

His gun fielding is another outstanding trait and will be a boon for the side when they take the field in the Indian Premier League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava