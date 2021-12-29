IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Kagiso Rabada is a good fit for the Chennai Super Kings

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, talent scouts from all franchises will have a close eye on South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. The seamer will be particularly pleased with himself after figures of 72/3 and 42/4 against India in the ongoing first Test at Centurion.

What was impressive about the performance was Rabada's consistency in sticking to his lengths and his adaptability to the conditions. Some might argue that the second factor is a moot point considering it's the Proteas home turf. However, he put in the effort instead of just dishing raw pace with disregard to the conditions. This makes him a skilled and a thinking bowler.

Rabada has seen considerable success in the IPL as well, scalping 76 wickets from 50 matches at an average of 20.53 and best figures of 4/21. He's been a crucial part of the Delhi Capitals in recent years. Although he lost his retention to fellow mate Anrich Nortje, that comes as good news for most franchises keen on signing the big man.

This article discusses three reasons why Rabada could fit well at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if they rope him in during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Rabada can replace Lungi Ngidi for CSK during the IPL 2022 Auction

Lungi Ngidi may have done well with his limited opportunities for Chennai, but he was not retained ahead of the upcoming edition. He is certain to get a new home in IPL 2022.

But Chennai will now look to acquire the services of a death-overs specialist during the IPL 2022 Auction. Kagiso Rabada will be one of the players who will fit in with CSK's requirements perfectly.

#2 Street-smart cricketer

CSK has always been on the street-smart side. They've often built their wins on that approach and Rabada has displayed the trait quite a few times in his career.

His ability to read the batter's thoughts makes him a Jedi of sorts and matches Chennai's train of thought. This makes him an ideal candidate for CSK during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Safe pair of hands

Not one to drop catches, Rabada has a safe pair of hands and is even athletic considering he is a towering bowler. Much like his former country teammate Dale Steyn, he is a fantastic fielder.

Also Read Article Continues below

His athleticism on the field could be a boost for Chennai and another reason to splurge on him at the IPL 2022 Auction. The franchise already has gun fielders like Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. These traits make him a perfect fit for CSK should they bid for him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Aditya Singh