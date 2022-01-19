IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why KKR might buy David Warner

One of the biggest names to be part of the pool at the IPL 2022 Auction, set to take place next month, is David Warner. He led the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to IPL championship glory in 2016. The 35-year-old has won the Orange Cap thrice in his career - the most by any player in Indian Premier League history.

Warner was the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the start of IPL 2021. However, they sacked him after six matches because of the team's disappointing performances.

The Aussie returned to the playing XI for the first two matches of the UAE leg in September. But since he failed to score big, the team management dropped him from the team again.

As expected, SRH did not retain Warner ahead of the mega auction. The other nine teams will have the chance to sign him at the upcoming mega auction. On that note, here are three reasons why Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may end up acquiring his services.

#1 David Warner has returned to form

David Warner was in excellent form during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The biggest reason any IPL franchise would bid for Warner at the mega auction is that he has returned to form. After struggling to middle the ball in IPL 2021, Warner starred for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021, where he won the Man of the Tournament award.

The left-handed batter is one of the most destructive players in the T20 format. It is challenging to dismiss him once he gets settled in the middle. When Warner is in form, he always produces big scores with unreal consistency.

Warner holds the record for the most fifties in the IPL. Now that he is back in form, teams will bid aggressively for him.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders need a captain

Kolkata Knight Riders reached the IPL 2021 Final under Eoin Morgan's captaincy. However, the team owners did not retain their captain Morgan because of his inconsistent performances with the willow.

The team management preferred the duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine over Morgan in the retention list. KKR are currently without an experienced captain, but they can make up for it by signing Warner at the auction.

David Warner is a former IPL-winning captain, and under his leadership, SRH made it to the playoffs in multiple seasons.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders need an opener

Kolkata Knight Riders retained their left-handed opener Venkatesh Iyer for IPL 2022. However, they let go of their right-handed opening batter Shubman Gill. According to reports, Gill has accepted a contract from Ahmedabad in the pre-season draft.

KKR may have planned to get Gill back at the auction, but he is unavailable now. So they will need an opener who can anchor the innings and play big shots whenever needed. David Warner is exactly that type of player. In fact, his strike rate is much better than Gill's.

Hence the Kolkata Knight Riders may break the bank to sign the Australian batter at the mega auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee