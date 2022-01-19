IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why RCB must buy Yuzvendra Chahal again

It was a bit of a surprise that the Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Mohammed Siraj ahead of the IPL 2022 auction when spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the choices after retaining Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

However, Chahal not being targeted by the new franchises at the moment gives Bangalore another shot at getting their most dependable and long-time spinners back.

The tweaker has been part of the RCB ranks since 2014 and has been an integral player in the side, picking up 139 wickets at an average of 22.28.

Chahal was Virat Kohli's go-to bowler and the leggie has always delivered. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three reasons why Chahal must be re-acquired by Bangalore.

#1 Chahal can be a steal in the IPL 2022 auction

With the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar competing for roster spots with new franchises, RCB can safely spend a healthy amount of money on a Chahal. He has played for the side for seven years and has good chemistry with the players in the squad.

Chahal's evolution as a player and his experience for Team India also make him a valuable player.

#2 He is a dependable spinner in the middle and death overs

In the past, Chahal has been brought in as early as the fifth over and has even made use of the death ever — both situations have seen amongst the wickets, giving RCB a shot at closing out games.

Chahal's skills and variations make him reliable and one of the primary reasons why Bangalore must buy him again during the IPL 2022 auction. He is a wily operator and keeps the side in the hunt during the middle overs.

Chahal has also taken out the best batters in the business and should be enough of a reason for the Challengers to buy him back.

#3 He is electric in the field

Chahal's wiry frame makes him highly athletic in the field and he has been known to be a safe pair of hands in general. It is safe to say that Chahal will hold his own when it comes to taking some tough ones, which just adds to his repertoire.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar