IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore must target Steve Smith 

Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't bid beyond ₹2 crores for Aussie star Steve Smith at the last auction. However, with the IPL 2022 Auction looming, things might look different.

Leading up to the IPL 2021 auction, the Rajasthan Royals made a bold statement by not only removing Smith as the captain of the side but also releasing him.

This came as a shock to the Aussie batter, who has solid numbers across all formats. With RCB backing out after an initial bid, the Delhi Capitals acquired him for ₹2.2 crore.

Bangalore later took to Instagram where they showed why they pulled that move. The mock auction they had prior to the actual event saw them come up with a plan to bid for Smith early on.

“I am not sure if anybody is going to bid for him in the first round. The best thing we can do is make a bid for Smith early, and then move out. So if CSK buy him, they cannot buy Maxwell. They are the only ones at the moment who can outclass us for Maxwell. We need to confirm that we are comfortable making that first bid for Steve Smith. I think if we bid for him straightaway, no team is going to let us get him for 2 crore,” said a team management member.

However, with the IPL 2022 auction looming large, things have changed. The best of the best are going under the hammer again and Smith will have to find himself a new home.

We feel Royal Challengers Bangalore would be a good fit for the side and vice-versa. Here are our thoughts on the why.

#3 Leadership role to assist the new skipper

With Virat Kohli not leading the franchise, Smith can surely be a voice in the dressing room and an able deputy to whoever takes the job. Captaining Australia across formats shows that Smith has all the traits of a true leader. He can be the ideal advice man for the side if they pick him up in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 A reliable No.3

Steve Smith's IPL numbers: 103 matches, 2485 runs, an average of 34.51 and a strike rate of 128.09

They are good enough for RCB to give him a slot during the IPL 2022 Auction.

These stats show that Smith has been more than decent in the marquee tournament and can solve Bangalore's No.3 woes that troubled them last season.

Adding to this is the fact that Smith has a penchant for big runs and adapts well to the conditions. He plays spin remarkably well and can keep the scoreboard ticking while also building a platform for the likes of Glenn Maxwell to tee off.

#1 Can be picked up for a steal at the IPL 2022 Auction

If RCB manages to bag him for a low bid, the side would have essentially grabbed a marquee player for an absolute steal at the IPL 2022 Auction.

With other players in the limelight right now, one can cautiously expect Smith's price to remain in the lower end of the high-octane bids.

Edited by Diptanil Roy