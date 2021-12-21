IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why SRH could have retained Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has not been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ever since he was bought by SRH ahead of IPL 2017, Rashid has been a phenomenal asset for the franchise. However, with the retention policies in place, the owners failed to match up to Rashid Khan's expectations.

While Hyderabad might get another shot during the IPL 2022 auction to rope in the Afghanistan cricketer if he doesn't get picked in the pre-draft, it is likely to cost them a lot.

That being said, let's take a look at three reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad could have retained Rashid Khan.

#1 Arguably the best spinner in the world

Rashid Khan's numbers speak volumes about his ability in the shortest format of the game. The 23-year-old leg-spinner has been among the most consistent cricketers in the Sunrisers Hyderabad ranks in the last five years, picking up over 17 wickets in every single IPL season so far.

He is equally effective in the powerplay and at the death and his four overs are a nightmare for the batters. The spin wizard from Afghanistan has been an integral part of Sunrisers' success in the last few years.

In 76 games for Hyderabad, Rashid Khan has scalped 93 wickets at an astonishing economy of 6.33 runs per over.

#2 Handy with the bat

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Rashid Khan's helicopter shot is something else! Great win for Sussex!

Rashid Khan's helicopter shot is something else! Great win for Sussex!https://t.co/2m76qHPWGb

While his exploits with the ball are well known, Rashid is also a more than handy batter in the lower-order. With a strike rate of close to 145 in the shortest format, Rashid can score quick runs in the death overs.

With the bat in hand, Rashid has gone from strength to strength in the last few years. He has played some match-winning knocks in various T20 leagues and his ability to clear the ground with ease has earned great appreciation from the fraternity.

Rashid has also made valuable contributions with the bat for Hyderabad. In IPL 2021, he scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 120.28.

#3 Captain material

Rashid Khan was projected as the future captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is a born leader and has already led Afghanistan in seven T20I matches, winning four of those before relinquishing the leadership duties.

With age on his side, Rashid Khan could have been the face of the franchise in the future, with reports claiming that the IPL 2022 auction is likely to be the last mega auction.

Hyderabad will certainly miss the absence of a true match-winner in Rashid Khan.

