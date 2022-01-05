IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Adil Rashid

The IPL 2022 Auction will surely see teams have an interest in strengthening their bowling attack and Adil Rashid will be among them. He hasn't had the same success that his compatriot Moeen Ali has had in the Indian Premier League.

Rashid, however, has played a considerable amount of T20I for England. He's picked 74 wickets from 68 games at an average of 23.31. His batting ability is a bonus as well. Although he is a tad expensive with the ball, his ability to chip in with wickets has made him a valuable asset for England across formats.

With this, we take a look at three teams that will be keen on acquiring the spinner during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Punjab Kings may buy him again during the IPL 2022 Auction

Punjab Kings picked up Rashid and had him on their roster for the previous edition, but the tweaker played just one game. With that, his talents remained largely unchecked.

He could be picked up by the franchise again who now need a solid spin attack. With Ravi Bishnoi not retained, the side will look to see if they can acquire the services of Rashid again.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad may have missed a trick by not retaining Rashid Khan. Unless they have plans to buy him back, they can opt for another promising leggie in Rashid. He, like Rashid Khan, has an uncanny knack for picking up wickets.

While he has struggled in Test cricket, Rashid is a vital part of the white-ball setup for England. He would greatly benefit from honing his skills under Hyderabad's bowling coach spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan if SRH pick him up in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are one of the teams that needs to build a formidable bowling attack from scratch and Rashid will be on their radar. Rashid's ability to invite batters to miscue one by providing enough flight, and also stump them with his wily variations, make him an asset.

Over the course of the season, the Royals have had leggies who have seen considerable success. They will be hoping that if Rashid makes it to their side at the IPL 2022 Auction, he will deliver as well.

Edited by Aditya Singh