IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Chris Lynn

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, franchises will be keen to get Australia batter Chris Lynn on board. He has made headlines for his destructive brand of cricket, especially during his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He didn't play as many games in the previous edition. However, Lynn is one of those batters who can set the tone for the entire innings with his first shot. The Australian hard-hitting opener, with a penchant for batting deep, will be seen as a potential game-changer in the upcoming edition.

Lynn has 42 IPL games to his name, in which he has stacked up 1329 runs at an average of 34.08 and a strike rate of 140.63 that include 10 fifties.

On that note, let's take a look at three franchises that will be keen to sign him up during the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Will RCB buy Chris Lynn during the IPL 2022 Auction?

Chris Lynn has spoiled the party for the Royal Challengers Bangalore quite a few times in the IPL. But what if the side can rope him in to be their next Chris Gayle?

With his effortless hitting, Lynn could be the perfect foil for Virat Kohli, who has the knack of keeping the scoreboard ticking.

#2 Punjab Kings

With KL Rahul now all but gone to a new franchise and Gayle not retained, Punjab will look for a batter who can provide explosive starts while Mayank Agarwal looks to play through the innings.

Lynn and Agarwal have a tendency to switch gears without breaking a sweat and that is good news for Punjab if they buy the Australian during the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Lynn all have one thing in common — crisp hitting.

With CSK not retaining the former SA skipper, Lynn could fill the void if Chennai buy him during the IPL 2022 auction.

Lynn can perhaps be the player that can get them off to a breezy start while Ruturaj Gaikwad can keep the scoreboard ticking and set the platform for the middle order comprising of Moeen Ali, MSD and Ravindra Jadeja.

Which team gets their hands on Lynn at the IPL 2022 auction remains to be seen.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava