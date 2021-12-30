IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood had a scintillating run during the T20 World Cup and was crucial to Australia's maiden title win. As a result, the IPL 2022 auction could see franchises get eager to bag the Australian bowler's services.

Known to be quick with multiple variations, the seamer's nagging lines and lengths make him a solid addition to any team he plays for. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, playing 12 games and picking up 12 wickets at an average of 29.75.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at the three teams that may target Hazlewood during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad may target Hazlewood during the IPL 2022 Auction

One of the teams in dire need of a major bowling revamp are Sunrisers Hyderabad. After their dismal IPL 2021 journey, the side, now led by Dale Steyn as their pace bowling coach, could look to acquire Hazlewood.

The young pacer will surely benefit from Steyn's guidance, who has substantial IPL experience himself.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings were also a side that had a lack of pace as part of their arsenal and will look to boost their bowling attack with someone of Hazlewood's caliber. This would also mean the side would have a reliable bowler who can also put his bat to good effect during crunch situations. He will be a solid buy for the Kings during the IPL 2022 Auction if they do manage to snap him up.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

With Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes being notable absentees for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, the team's bowling fortunes dwindled and they will look to add Hazlewood to their ranks.

Also dependable as a fielder, Hazlewood will be one of the key players to watch out for if Rajasthan wins a potential bidding war to acquire the services of the Australian speedster during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava