IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that could target Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla is one of the IPL's veterans who can still stump the best of batters. At the IPL 2022 auction, the tweaker will still garner enough bids when his name pops up. Chawla has got 157 wickets from 165 games at an average of 27.39.

Chawla has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians over the course of his IPL career. He will definitely find takers when he goes under the hammer in 2022.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at the three teams that could target Chawla.

#3 Lucknow

It will be a homecoming for the Uttar Pradesh tweaker if Lucknow bags him during the IPL 2022 auction. The seasoned campaigner will be a vital cog in the team's spin department and could also serve as a mentor of sorts to the other spinners in the squad. Chawla is also a batter who can tonk the ball around, making him a handy option in the lower order.

#2 Delhi Capitals

An ideal replacement for Amit Mishra, Chawla could be a spinner who could fill the veteran's spot and also play a key role in the middle overs if the Capitals buy him at the auction. With the team retaining one seamer and a spinner in Axar Patel, Chawla could be brought in conditions that suit his style of play. With Patel, the duo could be the spin twins for the franchise.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the sides alongside Punjab and Rajasthan that lacked depth in IPL 2021. By bringing in an experienced campaigner in Chawla, they can benefit from his ability as a handy all-rounder at the IPL 2022 auction.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Muttiah Muralitharan as their spin bowling coach, Chawla can also stake a claim for the Purple Cap by being amongst the wickets.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar