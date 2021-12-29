IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that will target Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been a big IPL name and ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the storyline isn't set to change. With teams that have the money to spend, they won't miss a beat to go after the South African batter.

Over the course of the IPL, de Kock has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Mumbai Indians. He's aggregated 2256 runs from 77 IPL games at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 130.93.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three teams that could look to add Quinton de Kock to their ranks.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

With Faf du Plessis not retained, the team will look for a suitable replacement and de Kock will be one of the names the side might buy during the IPL 2022 auction. This would solve their opening combination, with Ruturaj Gaikwad being the other opener with de Kock.

With his attacking approach, he will be the perfect foil for Gaikwad, who can effortlessly rotate the strike and let de Kock do the biffing during the powerplay.

#2 RCB

With the side not retaining Devdutt Padikkal, RCB will look to fill the void during the IPL 2022 auction. De Kock, another southpaw, will be one of the players who can fill the slot. However, he did not have a great stint with the RCB a few years ago, mustering just 53 runs from eight games.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

With Shubman Gill not retained, KKR will look at finding a batter who can provide explosive starts and Quinton de Kock will be on their radar. KKR will be one of the sides whose hot starts have tapered off since Chris Lynn's exit. With the Proteas batter maturing by the game, he will be a valuable addition to the side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar