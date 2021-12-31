IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that could target Sam Curran

Sam Curran is a modern-day bonafide all-rounder who will generate major eyeballs during the IPL 2022 auction. The English cricketer has enjoyed stints with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will be one of the key players to watch out for when his name comes up during the auction.

Curran comes into IPL 2022 on the back of 32 games during which he racked up 322 runs batting down the order and scalping 32 wickets. He will be eager to dish out better performances in the upcoming edition.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three teams that will be keen to acquire the all-rounder.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

Although the side does have Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in their ranks, KKR could look to add another all-rounder to their ranks. Curran, with his hard-hitting ability towards the fag end of the innings, makes for a valuable buy for Kolkata at the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Ahmedabad/Lucknow franchises

A blend of experience and youth will be on the minds of both new franchises as they head into the IPL 2022 auction. Curran has the ability to turn games around and the sides could look to groom him into a specialist top-order batter. He will be on the radar of both sides as they look to build a team that's a title contender right from the first game.

#1 Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals will be looking for a finisher — a role that was previously occupied by Marcus Stoinis. With the Aussie not being retained by the franchise, Curran will be looked at as one of the players to bolster their lower order to finish the innings with a flourish.

