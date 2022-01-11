IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan will be one of the premier all-rounders fetching bug bucks during the IPL 2022 Auction. The Bangladesh player has been a formidable force for the Kolkata Knight Riders and will find a new home in the IPL in 2022.

Shakib has a solid record in the marquee tournament, with 793 runs and 66 wickets from 71 matches. His batting and bowling averages read 19.82 and 29.19 respectively.

The 34-year-old is generally known to have a safe pair of hands on the field and has seen success for the two franchises, Hyderabad and Kolkata, that he's played so far.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at the three teams that will target the all-rounder.

#1 Ahmedabad/Lucknow may look to acquire Shakib during the IPL 2022 Auction

With two new teams staking a claim for their maiden IPL title, Ahmedabad and Lucknow will leave no stone unturned when it comes to building an award-winning roster during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Having a player of Shakib's quality that's been proven time and again courtesy of the many leagues he plays in across the world would only boost their chances of victory.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Now this may come off as a surprise move, but Bangalore have been dependent on their long leggie in Yuzvendra Chahal for far too long.

Shakib cannot just assist Chahal if both are brought in the IPL 2022 Auction, but can also play the role Washington Sundar did for the franchise.

His ability to score important runs while also shepherding the tail makes him a valuable asset for the side.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

One of the teams that needs to reconstruct their bowling attack from scratch —Rajasthan Royals will look to make some smart buys in the auction.

Shakib will be on their radar as they look for a reliable spinner who can send down four overs on the trot and tonk some runs at the fag end.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar