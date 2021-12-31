IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka ace tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga made a mid-season debut in the IPL in 2021 and will be eager to find a home during the IPL 2022 Auction and play a complete season. The spinner played just two games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and didn't really make an impact, going wicketless.

Although it is unlikely that he will make a splash as far as the moolah is concerned, his experience of playing in subcontinental conditions makes him an underdog asset in the IPL.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at three franchises that may target the spinner.

#1 Rajasthan Royals can make a beeline for Hasaranga in the IPL 2022 Auction

One of the teams that can benefit from using a good spinner in their ranks are the Rajasthan Royals. The side can rope him in as a suitable replacement for either Rahul Tewatia or Riyan Parag and can also look at his skills as a handy batter.

The other advantage would be the price they would get the tweaker for during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were one of the teams looking to bolster their spin attack after retaining just one seamer in Arshdeep Singh. The side will look to sign someone like Hasaranga during the IPL 2022 Auction for his handy batting and his ability to send down four overs of spin.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be another franchise that will be eager to acquire Hasaranga's services. With Muttiah Muralitharan continuing to serve as the strategy and spin bowling coach, he will be eager to mentor his country's up-and-coming tweaker should they buy him during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava