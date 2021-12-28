IPL 2022 Auction: 5 players who performed well in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and could earn big IPL deals

IPL 2022 Auction is scheduled to take place in February next year. Ahead of the mega auction, all players will try to earn the IPL franchises' attention by performing well in domestic cricket and other T20 leagues.

India's premier one-day domestic tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, concluded recently. Himachal Pradesh made history by winning their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy championship. They beat six-time champions Tamil Nadu in the final via VJD method to become champions for the first time.

With there being some excellent performances from the Indian stars in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the following five top performers could earn big contracts at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Rishi Dhawan, Himachal Pradesh

Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Rishi Dhawan could make a comeback to the IPL this year courtesy of his all-round brilliance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Himachal Pradesh captain led his team from the front, scoring 458 runs and picking up 17 wickets in the competition.

Dhawan was the second-highest run-scorer and second-highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. The pace-bowling all-rounder could be an asset for any IPL franchise.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal, Haryana

Yuzvendra Chahal has been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker for Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. The right-arm leg-spinner scalped 14 wickets in just five matches, with his economy rate being 4.35 runs per over, while his bowling average was 15.

It should not be a surprise if the Indian leggie emerges as one of the most expensive players of IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Washington Sundar, Tamil Nadu

Washington Sundar made his return to the cricket field in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. He had been out of action for almost five months because of an injury.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder impressed straightaway, scalping 16 wickets in eight matches. Sundar also registered a half-century with the willow.

Like Yuzvendra Chahal, Sundar has been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction and could earn a lucrative contract.

#4 Shahrukh Khan, Tamil Nadu

Washington Sundar's Tamil Nadu teammate Shahrukh Khan was on fire during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The right-handed batter scored 253 runs, including two half-centuries, in seven innings at an incredible strike rate of 186.02. The rising star hit a fantastic 19 fours and 20 sixes in the tournament.

#5 KS Bharat, Andhra

Wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat continued his fine form with the willow in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The right-handed batter amassed 370 runs in just five innings at an average of 92.50.

Bharat started the tournament with three scores of less than 25, but he ended his campaign in style with two daddy hundreds. He first smashed an unbeaten 109-ball 161* against eventual champions Himachal Pradesh and backed it up with a 138-ball 156 against Gujarat.

Even though Andhra could not progress in the tournament, the team management would be delighted with their captain Bharat's performance. Even the IPL franchises would have taken note of his splendid knocks.

