IPL 2022 Auction: 5 unsold overseas all-rounders who could return as replacements

The IPL 2022 Auction is done and dusted, with 204 out of the 600 players receiving contracts from the 10 franchises. As expected, the Indian players had more demand than the overseas names. The three most expensive signings at the mega auction were all Indians.

Interestingly, some big names from the overseas category went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction, while a few rising stars from outside India ended up receiving big contracts.

Every year, there are multiple players who miss IPL matches due to various reasons, and the franchises have to sign replacements for them from the unsold list. In this listicle today, we will look at five overseas all-rounders who could return to IPL 2022 as replacement players.

#1 Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques has done well in the shortest format of the game

Moises Henriques has enormous T20 experience and has played for multiple IPL franchises. He has a decent idea of the conditions too. Most importantly, he can bat in the top-order as well as the middle-order and also bowl a few economical overs of right-arm medium pace.

Last year he had a good season with the Punjab Kings, but surprisingly, no team bid ₹1 crore to sign the Australian star. Due to his experience, Henriques could return to IPL 2022 as a replacement.

#2 Roston Chase

Roston Chase impressed fans during the series against India

Generally, franchises tend to sign foreign players who perform well against India.

Roston Chase troubled the Indian batters with his spin-bowling, scalping six wickets in the recently-concluded T20I series. Had the series happened before the auction, Chase could have earned an IPL contract.

However, he may now return as a replacement signing on the back of his performance.

#3 Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka shone for Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Multiple Sri Lankan players received contracts at the IPL 2022 Auction, but Charith Asalanka missed out on one. The batting all-rounder entered the auction with a base price of ₹50 lakh.

Since Asalanka knows the sub-continental conditions well and scored big for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup last year, it should not be a surprise if one of the 10 teams rope him in as a replacement.

#4 David Wiese

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star David Wiese was one of the few Namibian players in the auction pool. Wiese is a utility player who can bowl four overs of right-arm pace and smack big shots in slog overs.

He played a huge role in Namibia's success at the T20 World Cup last year. He has also done well for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022, making him one of the top overseas all-rounders available to be signed as a replacement in IPL 2022.

#5 Hayden Kerr

Hayden Kerr does not have international cricket experience, but he had a memorable Big Bash League season with the Sydney Sixers. Kerr is a left-arm fast-medium bowler and a right-handed batter who can deliver the goods in both departments.

Left-arm pacers are generally in demand at IPL Auctions, but Kerr went unsold. Given his impressive BBL performance, Kerr could bag his maiden contract as a replacement player in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava