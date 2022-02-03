IPL 2022 Auction: 5 youngest players who made the cut to the shortlisted players pool

IPL 2022 Auction will take place next weekend, where 10 franchises will decide the future of 590 players who have made it to the final list. With the event set to go on for two days, fans are excited to see which players join their favorite team.

As always, there is a blend of youth and experience in the IPL Auction list. There are some players aged more than 40 and some who are yet to celebrate their 20th birthdays.

The BCCI released the names of the shortlisted players a few days ago. On that note, we will look at the five youngest players to have made it to the final list for IPL 2022 Auction.

#5 Dewald Brevis - 18 years and 280 days old

Dewald Brevis, born on April 29, 2003, has come into the limelight after his impressive performances for South Africa U-19s. He has earned the nicknamed 'Baby AB de Villiers' as his batting style is similar to the South African legend.

Interestingly, Brevis also has the same jersey number as De Villiers. It will be interesting to see if he ends up joining his idol's former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#4 Izharulhaq Naveed - 18 years and 85 days old

Quite a few players from Afghanistan have been shortlisted for IPL 2022 Auction. One of them is the nation's U-19 star Izharulhaq Naveed. Born in Kabul on November 10, 2003, Naveed played an important role in Afghanistan's journey to the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Naveed is a leg-spin bowler, who took three-wicket hauls against Pakistan U-19s and Papua New Guinea U-19s in the U-19 World Cup.

#3 Sameer Rizvi - 18 years and 59 days old

Meerut-born U-19 player Sameer Rizvi will be one of the youngest Indian names going under the hammer next weekend. Rizvi is a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-spin bowler.

Born on December 6, 2003, Rizvi has represented India B Under-19s in his career. He made his domestic cricket debut for Uttar Pradesh last year.

#2 Aaqib Khan - 18 years and 40 days old

Uttar Pradesh-born medium pacer Aaqib Khan will hope to earn his maiden IPL contract at the upcoming mega auction. Khan, who was born on December 25, 2003 in Saharanpur, has been a part of the India U-19 team.

Khan represents his home state at the domestic level. So far, he has played two first-class matches, five List-A games and a couple of T20s in domestic cricket. Speaking of his domestic record, Khan has accounted for two wickets in his T20 career at an economy rate of 9.55.

#1 Noor Ahmad - 17 years and 31 days old

The youngest name in the IPL 2022 Auction shortlisted players pool is Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad. Born on January 3, 2005, Ahmad seems to have impressed the IPL franchises with his left-arm wrist spin.

Ahmad has already represented Galle Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and Melbourne Renegades in his franchise cricket career. It remains to be seen if he earns a contract at IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee