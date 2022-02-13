"Heartbroken" - Fans react as Suresh Raina goes unsold at IPL 2022 auction

Fans of "Mr. IPL" Suresh Raina were extremely disappointed after the cricketer went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru.

Released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mega auction, the 35-year-old registered his name at a base price of ₹2 crore. He went unsold on Day 1 of the auction on Saturday. On Day 2, his name did not feature among the players who were picked by the franchises for the accelerated auction rounds.

Many Raina and CSK fans expressed their displeasure on Twitter after the veteran cricketer went unsold. Some hit out at the Chennai franchise for not recognizing his contribution to the team. Here are some reactions from Twitterati:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns No AB Devilliers, Suresh Raina and Chris Gayle in IPL 2022 - end of an ERA in this league history. No AB Devilliers, Suresh Raina and Chris Gayle in IPL 2022 - end of an ERA in this league history.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra At the end of IPL 2021, no one would've thought that AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina won't be part of the next edition starting in 6 months time. 3 of the magnificent run scorers of the IPL history. At the end of IPL 2021, no one would've thought that AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina won't be part of the next edition starting in 6 months time. 3 of the magnificent run scorers of the IPL history.

#CSK #IPLAuction #SureshRaina Chinna thala 🥺🥺🥺Missing @ImRaina in iplMr.ipl ,first person to cross 5000 runs in ipl and many more ........This is not fair @ChennaiIPL Note : This not for reach Chinna thala 🥺🥺🥺Missing @ImRaina in ipl 😒Mr.ipl ,first person to cross 5000 runs in ipl and many more ........This is not fair @ChennaiIPL Note : This not for reach #CSK #IPLAuction #SureshRaina https://t.co/M4JlYyBcbU

Manjusha Bansod @manjusha_bansod 🦁 Suresh Raina will always be the greatest ever to have played franchise cricket! Thank you Mr.IPL Suresh Raina will always be the greatest ever to have played franchise cricket! Thank you Mr.IPL 💛🦁 https://t.co/hv40LuL4CP

R.sooryavanshi @Rushike08834967 ..... Very bad decision by CSK to not bidding for Suresh Raina.... Suresh Raina contributed more than any CSK player in winning...... CSK did wrong with MR.IPL..... Very bad decision by CSK to not bidding for Suresh Raina.... Suresh Raina contributed more than any CSK player in winning...... CSK did wrong with MR.IPL 💔..... https://t.co/bbOG78xnS6

Ayush Gurjar ♥ @Ayush_gurjar143 Sad that not a single team picked Mr. IPL Suresh Raina who has had an extraordinary performance in most IPL tournaments. Someone who has scored 400 runs in most IPLs till now. Many today are heartbroken to see him go unsold. Sad that not a single team picked Mr. IPL Suresh Raina who has had an extraordinary performance in most IPL tournaments. Someone who has scored 400 runs in most IPLs till now. Many today are heartbroken to see him go unsold.

Rahul Trehan @imrahultrehan to see an outstanding player of most of the IPL seasons Heartbrokento see an outstanding player of most of the IPL seasons #SureshRaina goes Unsold. #IPLAuction Heartbroken 💔 to see an outstanding player of most of the IPL seasons #SureshRaina goes Unsold. #IPLAuction

Ankit Singh @akki_fan_ankit

One of the best IPL player. You deserved better farewell. Will miss You #SureshRaina One of the best IPL player. You deserved better farewell. Will miss You #SureshRaina 💔One of the best IPL player. You deserved better farewell. https://t.co/6cwnD9Eqy8

Gajanan Nagekar @gajanagekar #SureshRaina #IPLMegaAuction #IPLAuction #ShameonCsk Suresh Raina is the only player from CSK to qualify for playoffs everytime he represented them. You will be missed Mr. IPL Suresh Raina is the only player from CSK to qualify for playoffs everytime he represented them. You will be missed Mr. IPL💔 #SureshRaina #IPLMegaAuction #IPLAuction #ShameonCsk https://t.co/aIGQxrMtQR

Karamdeep @oyeekd Very disappointing about Suresh Raina not being part of this year @IPL , wishing @ImRaina best for whatever he is doing in the cricketing world. #IPLAuction Very disappointing about Suresh Raina not being part of this year @IPL, wishing @ImRaina best for whatever he is doing in the cricketing world. #IPLAuction

Aditya Raj Kaul @AdityaRajKaul Sad that not a single team picked Mr. IPL Suresh Raina who has had an extraordinary performance in most IPL tournaments. Someone who has scored 400 runs in most IPLs till now. Many today are heartbroken to see him go unsold. Sad that not a single team picked Mr. IPL Suresh Raina who has had an extraordinary performance in most IPL tournaments. Someone who has scored 400 runs in most IPLs till now. Many today are heartbroken to see him go unsold.

Following the conclusion of the auction, CSK put out a tweet for Raina, thanking him for being a huge part of the team’s success. The tweet, which was shared with a collage of the cricketer’s many shades in the yellow jersey, read:

“Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala! #SuperkingForever.”

The 35-year-old was part of the CSK squad that won the IPL trophy in the UAE last season. However, he had a poor run, managing only 160 runs in 12 matches at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 125.

Suresh Raina’s incredible IPL numbers

The southpaw made his IPL debut in 2008, and barring the two years when CSK were suspended, he was an indispensable part of the franchise along with MS Dhoni. He has featured in 205 IPL matches and has scored 5528 runs at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.76, with one hundred and 39 fifties.

The former India batter is at No. 4 on the list of players with the most runs in the IPL. Only Virat Kohli (6283), Shikhar Dhawan (5784) and Rohit Sharma (5611) have scored more runs than the left-hander in the history of the T20 league.

