"Heartbroken" - Fans react as Suresh Raina goes unsold at IPL 2022 auction

Fans of "Mr. IPL" Suresh Raina were extremely disappointed after the cricketer went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru.
Released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mega auction, the 35-year-old registered his name at a base price of ₹2 crore. He went unsold on Day 1 of the auction on Saturday. On Day 2, his name did not feature among the players who were picked by the franchises for the accelerated auction rounds.
Many Raina and CSK fans expressed their displeasure on Twitter after the veteran cricketer went unsold. Some hit out at the Chennai franchise for not recognizing his contribution to the team. Here are some reactions from Twitterati:
Following the conclusion of the auction, CSK put out a tweet for Raina, thanking him for being a huge part of the team’s success. The tweet, which was shared with a collage of the cricketer’s many shades in the yellow jersey, read:
“Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala! #SuperkingForever.”
The 35-year-old was part of the CSK squad that won the IPL trophy in the UAE last season. However, he had a poor run, managing only 160 runs in 12 matches at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 125.
Suresh Raina’s incredible IPL numbers
The southpaw made his IPL debut in 2008, and barring the two years when CSK were suspended, he was an indispensable part of the franchise along with MS Dhoni. He has featured in 205 IPL matches and has scored 5528 runs at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.76, with one hundred and 39 fifties.
The former India batter is at No. 4 on the list of players with the most runs in the IPL. Only Virat Kohli (6283), Shikhar Dhawan (5784) and Rohit Sharma (5611) have scored more runs than the left-hander in the history of the T20 league.
