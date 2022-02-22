IPL 2022 Auction: LSG's strongest playing XI on paper

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have only 21 players on their roster for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), but those names are of real quality.

After drafting KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, LSG appeared to be the weaker of the two new franchises. But they roared back in the IPL 2022 auction with some smart business to assemble a formidable playing XI.

LSG's squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

Here is LSG's strongest playing XI for the IPL 2022 season.

Openers: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk)

The LSG think tank has already stated that captain KL Rahul will benefit from relinquishing the gloves, so Quinton de Kock is certain to be the first-choice wicket-keeper. Rahul shouldn't consider a middle-order role in the IPL despite playing it for India, and should open with De Kock in what is a solid combination.

Middle Order: Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda

LSG are a bit short on top-order batters, so their batting order from the No. 4 position remains a touch uncertain. Manish Pandey should bat at No. 3, like he did towards the end of his tenure with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, after which a stream of all-rounders should follow.

Deepak Hooda, who has amassed a decent amount of runs while batting in the top four in domestic cricket, might be the ideal choice. His former domestic teammate Krunal Pandya is another option.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham

A plethora of all-rounders make up LSG's lower-middle order. Marcus Stoinis has already been earmarked as a finisher, and the Aussie will have company from Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham.

The LSG management's auction strategy, as explained by Gautam Gambhir, appeared to consider only one of Hooda and Gowtham in their first-choice playing XI. But the franchise might be forced into playing both off-spinning all-rounders given the lack of other alternatives.

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mark Wood and Avesh Khan could form a frightening bowling partnership for LSG, with both bowlers being capable of crossing the 90-mph mark. Finally, young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was signed in the pre-auction draft, should lead the spin attack for the franchise.

LSG's strongest playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Edited by Sai Krishna

