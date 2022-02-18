IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting the ideal RCB playing XI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received plenty of flak online for their buys at the 2022 IPL Auction. However, looking back at the team, the think tank will be cautiously optimistic about their outing at the auction.

They went on to buy 22 players in total. They broke the bank on Day 1, acquiring players like Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.

Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautham, Luvnith Sissodia and Suyash Prabhudessai were some of their most prominent buys on Day 2.

The franchisee spent ₹50.45 crores at the auction. Counting the retained players at RCB, their total investment came up to ₹88.45 crores.

RCB full squad list 2022

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Akash Deep, Luvnith Sissodia

What does RCB's ideal playing XI look like?

A quick look at the above section shows the depth of the roster — of which the first eight players are de facto shoo-ins in the playing XI.

Maxwell, Hasaranga, du Plessis and Hazlewood are perfect fits for the overseas options in the starting XI. Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror are good options at No.3. Alternatively, Dinesh Karthik could be another good option to bridge the gap between the openers and Glen Maxwell.

Shahbaz Ahmed will be another handy option in the middle order.

Their bowling department looks set with Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewod, Mohammad Siraj and Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ideal playing XI

Player Role Virat Kohli Bat Faf du Plessis Bat Mahipal Lomror Bat Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dinesh Karthik WK/Bat Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowl Mohammed Siraj Bowl Karn Sharma Spin

