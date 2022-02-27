IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are one of the sides primed to make it to the top in IPL 2022. Much of this declaration stems from the fact that they have built a solid core for the next couple of years with some experienced names and promising talent.

Prior to the mega auction, they retained the services of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. During the auction, they added some major names in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to bolster their spin department.

Trent Boult was one of their key pace acquisitions, adding more teeth to their bowling, and this puts them as one of the title contenders. Before we predict the ideal playing XI, here's a look at the complete Royals squad:

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

Predicting Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI

Rajasthan will most likely open with young guns Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. This lends some stability to No.3 and No.4 with Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler.

The only problem with Jaiswal and Padikkal as the opening combination is lack of experience with the two players and the fact that they're both left-handed.

However, it will be a gamble, or for a better word, an experiment that the Royals can conduct for the first few games.

West Indies hard-hitter Shimron Hetmyer and Kiwi James Neesham will be the designated finishers for the side, while Ravichandran Ashwin will be their last line of defense with the bat.

Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will also operate as the spin twins, with Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and Navdeep Saini as their pace options. The advantage with this playing XI is that the side bats deeper.

Boult and Saini are no slouches with the bat and that would mean RR can take the game down to their No.9.

Player Role Devdutt Padikkal Bat Yashasvi Jaiswal Bat Sanju Samson Bat Jos Buttler Bat/WK Shimron Hetmyer Bat James Neesham All-rounder Trent Boult Bowl R Ashwin Bowling all-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowl/spin Prasidh Krishna Bowl Navdeep Saini Bowl

What are your thoughts on RR's ideal playing XI?

