IPL 2022 Auction: Ranking CSK's buys on Day 1

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stuck to their trusted plans on Day 1 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

CSK were expected to move towards a younger team, especially since it's unclear whether the IPL will conduct mega auctions in the future. And while they went after a few youngsters like Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag and Avesh Khan, they were reluctant to spend big sums of money and instead opted to bring back some proven performers.

Here, we rate (out of 10) CSK's signings on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Robin Uthappa (INR 2 cr) - 7/10

Robin Uthappa joined CSK at the start of the 2021 season on a trade from the Rajasthan Royals. He warmed the bench for most of the campaign owing to the franchise backing Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good, but a loss in form for Suresh Raina meant that the right-hander got the opportunity to make his debut towards the end of the season.

Uthappa took a game to find his touch, but he was invaluable once he did with his attacking game against spin. Playing crucial knocks at the fag end of the campaign, he helped CSK lift their fourth IPL title and was a team man throughout.

At his base price of INR 2 crore, Uthappa could prove to be a valuable addition. He could open the batting alongside Gaikwad and also slot into the middle order to inject momentum into the innings. While the 36-year-old doesn't have a lot of time left at the top level, his price tag makes him a decent acquisition for CSK.

#2 Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 cr) - 6/10

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

Dwayne Bravo, at 38, is even older than Uthappa. But the West Indian has been a key cog in the CSK wheel over the years and the franchise clearly believes he has some cricket left in him.

Bravo has experienced a rennaisance of sorts recently. Although he has retired from international cricket, he remains active in franchise leagues and has continued to contribute in both departments. After struggling with the bat for a couple of years, the all-rounder appears to have found some touch and has an excellent strike rate in the recent past.

Bravo, whose yorker and slower ball are famous for their potency, certainly isn't a long-term option. But he will be backed to the hilt by CSK captain MS Dhoni, who can get the best out of the veteran.

#3 Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 cr) - 5/10

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5

Independently speaking, CSK signing Ambati Rayudu wouldn't have been a problem. He played several key knocks for the franchise in IPL 2021 and has been one of their leading run-scorers since signing for them on their comeback to the league in 2018. The batter's explosiveness and versatility have served the Men in Yellow well.

However, after signing Uthappa, it didn't make much sense for CSK to place their faith in another ageing veteran. At 36 years old, Rayudu is no spring chicken and has suffered a few niggles even while playing a regular IPL season. His quickness on the field has diminished, and along with the other senior members of the CSK side, he might be a liability.

But at the end of the day, Rayudu's performances have defied his advanced age. He also claimed that he can't imagine playing for another franchise, showing just how much CSK means to him. While his price tag of INR 6.75 crore was undoubtedly a touch high, he might still turn out to be a good signing.

#4 Deepak Chahar (INR 14 cr) - 6/10

India v New Zealand - T20 International

One of the biggest signings on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, Deepak Chahar was snapped up by CSK for a massive INR 14 crore. The all-rounder, who scalped 14 wickets in IPL 2021, sparked a bidding war involving multiple franchises before being signed by his former franchise.

Chahar's purchase has split opinion. While he is a talented new-ball bowler who can chip in with the bat, he arguably isn't versatile enough to command such a massive price tag. The all-rounder has only 79 runs in his IPL career and might not be able to bat in the top seven for CSK. On the other hand, Chahar knows the workings of the franchise and is constantly improving.

CSK would've loved to re-sign him for a cheaper amount, and this one could go either way. But as one of the few Indian pace-bowling all-rounders on offer in the IPL 2022 auction, Chahar's signing was probably more positive than negative for Dhoni's men.

#5 KM Asif (INR 20 lakh) - 3/10

While Asif has been a part of CSK for a few years now, he hasn't shown enough to warrant being part of the franchise again. He has not taken more than one wicket in each of the last eight domestic games he has played and arguably hasn't made enough improvements to his game to be a regular in the IPL.

CSK have clearly spotted something in the 28-year-old, who has played only three first-class matches and eight List A games. In his T20 career, Asif has only 21 scalps in 20 matches at an economy rate of 8.17. In the IPL, he has bowled only 8.1 overs in three games, having picked up four wickets at an expensive economy rate of 11.39.

This was one of the team's stranger "former player" purchases despite the meager price tag.

#6 Tushar Deshpande (20 lakh) - 5/10

A player who has turned out in five IPL games for the Delhi Capitals, Tushar Deshpande doesn't boast an impressive record in the league. He shone on debut but things went haywire soon after, resulting in only three wickets at an economy rate of 11.29. Chris Gayle was particularly severe on him in one game.

Deshpande has been part of CSK's net-bowling setup recently, and the franchise appears to believe in his ability. But although INR 20 lakh is a reasonable price for the 26-year-old, who has eight wickets in his last four T20 games, it's tough to call him a great signing.

