IPL 2022 Auction: RCB's overseas acquisitions and their chances of making the playing XI

Apart from breaking the bank for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made some solid overseas buys at the IPL 2022 Auction held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13.

Their first buy of the day, and an international import at that, was former South African skipper Faf du Plessis for ₹7 crores. They followed it up with Hasaranga (₹10.75 cr) and Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 cr) on the first day.

The other overseason acquisitions include — Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Here's a quick look at Bangalore's foreign roster.

Player Country Role IPL Experience (in terms of games played) Glenn Maxwell* Australia All-rounder Yes Faf du Plessis South Africa Top-order batter Yes Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka All-rounder Yes Josh Hazlewood Australia Bowl/seam Yes Finn Allen New Zealand Top-order batter No David Willey England Bowler/seam Yes Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Bowler/seam Yes Jason Behrendoff Australia Bowler/seam Yes

Favored overseas players RCBs playing XI

Four names come to mind when it comes to picking the four international players. Maxwell and Du Plessis will be shoo-ins at the top of the order. Hasaranga and Hazlewood are expected to play the most number of games with the duo.

The reasoning is simple: Du Plessis will open alongside Virat Kohli while Maxwell will take his usual No.4 spot. Hasaranga will most likely take the No.5 spot — previous occupied by their batting powerhouse and talismanic batter, AB de Villiers.

An ideal playing XI with these players makes RCB look like a pretty solid outfit.

Player Role Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Bat/WK Shahbaz Ahmed Bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel Bowling all-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowl/Seam Mohammed Siraj Bowl/Seam Karn Sharma Bowl/Spin

International players likely to make the playing XI

RCB have eight international players in their total squad of 22 players. Four of them are seamers, of which three are left-arm quicks who have every chance of replacing Hazlewood in the squad.

Rutherford, Behrendoff and Willey have 15 IPL games between them and the dearth of experience is what may serve as the biggest risk factor. Should the side use the horses for courses policy, then the track will determine which of these players are most likely to make the cut.

Ideally, Behrendoff is the man likely to find a spot due to his ability to extract bounce from any surface he's steaming in on. He was looked at as an Aussie capable of playing in all three formats and that gives the quick the edge.

Tough to make their case, but have an outside chance

Such is RCB's crowded top order and the form their batters are in (this is based on recent runs of course), that it makes breaking into the playing XI a tough challenge for the likes of Allen and bowlers like Willey and Rutherford.

Unless Du Plessis or Maxwell are met with repeated failures with the bat, the same applies to Hazlewood, or in case of injuries, the aforementioned trio will find it hard to get a look-in even if they do sweat it out in the nets.

What are your thoughts on the four most-likely four overseas players who will be part of RCB's playing XI?

