Singapore all-rounder Tim David sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹8.25 crore in IPL 2022 auction

Singapore all-rounder Tim David was picked up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping ₹8.25 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The cricketer was part of the accelerated auction at a base price of ₹40 lakh. The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came up with the initial bids as the price of David zoomed past the ₹1 crore mark.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) also joined in as the bidding moved towards ₹5 crore. Once MI entered though, it seemed they had made up their mind to pick him. They went all the way up to ₹8.25 crore and purchased the 25-year-old as the other teams made no further bids.

It may be recalled that David was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a replacement for Finn Allen in IPL 2021. However, he featured in only one match. The all-rounder had earlier gone unsold at the auction at a base price of ₹20 lakh.

Tim David’s T20 credentials

Known as a hard-hitting batter and a useful off-spinner, David has featured in 14 T20Is for Singapore and has scored 558 runs at an average of 46.5 and an excellent strike rate of 158.52. He has claimed five wickets as well.

He is a reasonably experienced T20 cricketer, having featured in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, the Hundred and Vitality T20 Blast as well as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Having made his T20 debut in 2018, David has been part of 85 matches, in which he has scored 1908 runs at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of 159.39. He also has seven scalps to his name in these matches.

Edited by Sai Krishna