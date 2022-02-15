SWOT analysis of Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad after IPL 2022 Auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased 23 players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. They had retained only two players Mayank Agarwal (₹14 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (₹4 crore) ahead of the auction.

Experienced Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan (₹8.25 crore), South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (₹9.25 crore) were PBKS’ main purchases at the auction.

They also picked England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow (₹6.75 crore) and West Indies all-rounder Odeon Smith (₹6 crore). However, their most expensive purchase was England’s big-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was bought for ₹11.5 crore.

How Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad looks after IPL 2022 auction

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2022 auction, here’s a SWOT analysis of PBKS’ squad.

Strengths: Dhawan, Rabada joining the team

Shikhar Dhawan during the ODI series in South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

PBKS are usually not known for their smart picks at IPL auctions. However, one must credit them this time for purchasing Dhawan and Rabada very early in the auction. The left-handed opener has been among the most prolific batters in the IPL in the last two seasons.

With KL Rahul moving to another team, Punjab have found a new opening pair in Dhawan and Agarwal. The former could be a potential captaincy candidate as well.

Rabada, meanwhile, may have had a poor IPL 2021 campaign, but he still managed to claim 15 wickets in as many games. He is a proven performer across all formats and, even in the T20 league, picked up 25 and 30 wickets respectively in the 2019 and 2020 editions. The pacer has a brilliant yorker and a great short ball as well. He will definitely be expected to add zing to the PBKS bowling.

Weaknesses: Lack of match-winners

While they did fill their squad to the maximum limit of 25 players, one feels PBKS did not pick enough match-winning players. Of course, when you shell out huge amounts of money for a couple of superstar players, you have to balance things out with budget buys. However, Punjab could have done better in this aspect, specifically because they had the largest purse of ₹72 crore heading into the auction.

Without any disrespect to any of the players, PBKS could have purchased a couple more match-winning performers instead of the likes of Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Benny Howell. Perhaps, they got a bit too engrossed with their planning and lost the plot to an extent.

Opportunities: Shahrukh, Livingstone can be X factors

Liam Livingstone during the T20 series against West Indies. Pic: Getty Images

One way PBKS can overcome their above-mentioned weaknesses is if they allow Shahrukh Khan and Liam Livingstone to blossom. Both Shahrukh and Livingstone have the ability to play incredible, game-changing knocks. They have that X factor that Punjab genuinely need in the batting department, which has been submissive for quite a few seasons.

Having said that, both the batters need to be given the confidence and backing so that they can feel secure in the environment. We saw last season how Glenn Maxwell was a completely different player under Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Punjab franchise must look to do the same and allow Shahrukh and Livingstone the freedom to go berserk. If they come off, no bowling attack will be too good for them on the day.

Threats: A history of failures

PBKS have a relatively fresh squad heading into the IPL 2022 season. Barring Agarwal, Arshdeep, Sandeep Sharma and Shahrukh Khan, most of the other players have not represented the franchise so far. As such, the side should not have the baggage of the past. However, the history of Punjab does pose a question mark over their legacy.

They have featured in every season of the IPL since its inception in 2008. But while they finished as semi-finalists in the inaugural edition and runners-up in 2014, they have been eliminated from the group stage every other year. In fact, they finished sixth out of eight teams for the last three seasons.

The personnel have changed over the years but Punjab's luck hasn’t. Can the current crop turn things around? Only time will tell.

PBKS’ squad for IPL 2022

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

